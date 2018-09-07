Local artists get creative at music awards
WHEN Gatton-raised Grace Crichton discovered the song The Ladies Who Lunch song on a flight to Italy three years ago she knew she had found something special.
The humour, lyrics and sass of the performance resonated with Ms Crichton, so the song was an easy pick for her debut at the Somerset and Lockyer Region Music Awards.
"It was a really good find,” she said.
The 27-year-old performer claimed first place for her rendition, and she made audiences chuckle by poking fun at the different types of women.
"The song is sung by this jaded New York divorcee, she's on her fourth marriage and she just drinks martinis all the time,” she said.
"She's toasting different types of women in life.”
Ms Crichton also performed in two other categories including the vocal open solo and the vocal duet, where she and her mother came second for their rendition of Let's Call the Whole Thing Off by composer George Gershwin.
A total of 53 entrants took centre stage at the awards, from primary school children to retirees, in 13 categories.
The tunes of Schubert, Mozart, Gounod, Garfunkel and Sullivan floated through the St Agnes' Anglican Church, performed by the record number of competitors.
Esk Community Choir public relations officer Susan Walker said the competition was close.
"There would have been few in the room who would have envied the choices needed to be made by the event's highly credentialled music judge, Jacinta Lanskey,” Ms Walker said.
"Pocket-sized pianist Madeline Yeo's fluid touch was enough to win her first place in two sections with so many enjoyable performances.
"It was Grace's luminous performance of Ladies Who Lunch from Stephen Sondheim's Broadway musical Company, which was a clear showstopper in the musical theatre section.
"Hardly a breath was heard during Kathleen Watts's disciplined and heartfelt rendition of Porgi Amor from Le Nozze di Figaro by Mozart.”
Results
Instrumental Solo under-7
1st Alex Duncan
Instrumental Solo under-9
1st Madeline Yeo
2nd Meredith Jell
3rd Amelia Roughan
Instrumental Solo under-11
1st Madeline Yeo
Instrumental Solo under-13
1st Nedi Granzien
Instrumental Solo under-20
1st Hannah Lester
Instrumental Solo Open
1st Hannah Lester
2nd Kevin Kruger
Instrumental Duet under-9
1st Amelia Roughan and Grace Jarding
2nd Jessica Beasley and Mary-anne Vaessen
3rd Tyler Elphinstone and Mary-anne Vaessen
Vocal Solo under-9
1st Meredith Jell
Vocal Solo under-13
1st Nedi Granzien
Vocal Solo Open
1st Kathleen Watts
2nd Eric Von Nida
3rd Christine Caldwell
Vocal Duet Open
1st Denis Hawes and Eric Von Nida
2nd Marina and Grace Crichton
3rd Roland Cox and Denis Hawes
Senior Musical Theatre
1st Grace Crichton
2nd Roland Cox
3rd Ruth Skippen