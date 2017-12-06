Local anglers pull top catches out of the bag at Somerset

WINNERS: Gavin Sticklen and Gary McCave finished on top in the Basstasstic X-Factor 2017 Australian Bass Fishing Teams Championship grand final.

FISHING: Keen anglers descended on Somerset Dam for the grand final of the Basstasstic X-Factor 2017 Australian Bass Fishing Teams Championship at the weekend.

There were big prizes on the line and competition was fierce but two local anglers pulled impressive catches out of the bag to come away with a share of the cash pool.

Gavin Sticklen, of Gatton, triumphed alongside Gary McCave, of the Gold Coast, against more than 30 teams to claim the top prize of $2500.

Their total of 874 points was enough to get them over the line.

"It was very tight, there wasn't much in it,” Sticklen said.

"Everybody was catching good fish, so we had to be at our best to finish up on top.

"But we pulled it out when we needed to.”

Teams are randomly pitted against each other on the Saturday, with the winners advancing to compete for the cash prize pool on the Sunday.

It was the first time the Gatton Home Brew, Camping and Fishing Supplies owner had won the event after many years of competing.

"If you're not good enough to get in around the top 30, you can't get in,” Sticklen said.

"You've got to work hard for the year.

"It's fantastic because you're up against some of the best in Basstasstic.

"You're up against competitors from all over the place.”

Forest Hill angler John Noble, with teammate Andrew Carlyle, finished in fourth place to come away with $800.

"The event was a lot of fun,” Noble said.

"Fortunately the rain held out and the lake fished really well, with good numbers of quality fish being caught.”

But things just didn't quite go their way on the final day.

"We were confident that we were on the fish to win but come Sunday when it counted, the really big Somerset bass wouldn't cooperate,” he said.

"We still caught some quality fish, which was enough to finish in the money.”