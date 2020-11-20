Lobby group fights latest Coast 5G roll out

5G is rolling out on the Sunshine Coast.

A move to set up 5G mobile communication panels in Hastings St has been targeted by lobby group Safe Technology Noosa who want the Coast roll out stopped over health fears.

Public submissions to Vodafone on its proposal to site the panels on the roof of Sofitel Noosa closed earlier this month.

Telstra last month switched on its first Sunshine Coast's 5G base station.

However Safe Technology Noosa, which has almost 1000 members, is campaigning for Noosa Council to formally adopt a moratorium on the roll out of 5G towers, similar to the stance taken by Byron Shire Council.

Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association CEO Chris Althaus.

Safe Technology Noosa member Leigh Rorke through the group's Facebook site called for anyone worried they could be impacted by mobile towers to come forward.

"If you are within 500m of a tower or know of anyone within 500m of a tower I want to hear from you particularly if you have health conditions or symptoms," Ms Rorke posted.

"We have a legal strategy and this step is required if we are to stop this."

However, Ms Rorke and her group may already be battling a rearguard action as the active search website set up by the Radio Frequency National Site Archive has revealed dozens of listed 5G sites from Caloundra up to Noosa.

Most are with Telstra, but Optus and Vodafone also have a small presence on the Coast.

Vodafone's Sofitel site information said the 5G facility would emit 4.9 per cent of the allowed radio frequency electromagnetic energy public exposure limit at a distance of 136m from its location.

The notice of the application for 5G on the roof of the Sofitel Noosa.

Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association CEO Chris Althaus dismissed fears that the installations could damage the health of Sunshine Coast residents.

Mr Althaus said Australia had 36 million mobile subscriptions for a population of 25 million.

"5G is no different to 4G to 3G, to 2G and even more broadly, when people raise concerns about any form of mobile, we bring them back to the reality that mobile is just another use of radio frequency," he said.

"There are standards put in place for the level of electromagnetic energy that these devices create.

"The bottom line to all of that is this technology is safe."

Mr Althaus said a 5G government inquiry found the emissions were not hazardous to human health.

He said the higher 5G frequency radio waves were less powerful but were much better at carrying data for which the Australian public has "an insatiable appetite".

"People have always had a concern at the moment of change, we had similar concerns about 3G," he said.

"The Sunshine Coast is one of the most progressive areas in the country when it comes to technology.

"All of the carriers in Australia are deploying 5G pretty much as fast as they can go."

This diagram shows how the 5G network works.

A check of the RFNSA website search of the Sunshine Coast has revealed 5G already listed at these sites:

Alexandra Headland: 68 Tantula Rd - Telstra, 107 Darrung St - Telstra

Beerwah: Beerwah Golf Course, Biondi Cres - Telstra

Bli Bli: Nambour Connection Rd - Telstra

Buderim: 23 Elsa Wilson Dr - Telstra, 153 Burnett St - Telstra, 119 Golf Links Dr - Telstra, 33 Fountain Rd - Telstra, 252-258 Mooloolaba Rd - Telstra, 1-3 Lindsay Rd - Telstra

Caloundra: Water Reservoir, Caloundra Rd, Little Mountain - Telstra, 47 Bowman Rd - Telstra, 19 West Tce Caloundra - Telstra, 8 Industrial Ave West Caloundra - Telstra, Bell Vista Blvd West Caloundra - Telstra - Optus, 469 Old Caloundra Rd Glenview - Telstra

Cooroy: 16 Johnson Ct - Telstra

Coolum: Coolum Peregian Sports Complex - Telstra, Lang St - Telstra, 17 Corbould Rd - Telstra

Currimundi: 43 Gannawarra St - Telstra

Doonan: 133 Panorama Dr, Bicentennial Lookout - Telstra

Golden Beach: 47 Nelson St - Telstra

Kawana: Kawana Shopping World - Telstra, Kawana Way Mountain Creek, Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital Meridan Plains - Telstra.

Marcoola: Maroochy Airport, Friendship Ave - Telstra, 280 Finland Dr - Telstra

Maroochydore: Sunshine Plaza, Horton Pde - Telstra, 110 6th Ave - Telstra, 150 Duporth Ave - Telstra, 31-33 Plaza Pde - Telstra,

Nambour: 137-145 Currie St - Telstra, Kelks Hill Rd - Telstra, - Vodafone, 1-17 Mapleton Rd - Telstra

Noosaville: 88 Goodchap St - Telstra

Noosa Heads: 32 Viewland Dr - Telstra, 28 Wyandra St, Cooyar St - Telstra

Pacific Paradise: Godfrey Rd - Telstra

Peregian Beach: 37 Monak Rd - Telstra, 347 David Low Way - Telstra

Peregian Springs: 16 Tea Tree Grove - Telstra

Sippy Downs - Bellflower Rd - Telstra, 145 Sippy Downs Dr - Telstra

Twin Waters: Ocean Dr - Telstra

Tewantin: 46 Cooroy Noosa rd, Werin St - Telstra

Yandina: 35-55 Gobberts Rd - Telstra

Yaroomba: 52 Warran Rd - Telstra