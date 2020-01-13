Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Two men charged after loaded gun, ammo found traffic stop

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jan 2020 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO men have been charged after police discovered a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Surfers Paradise last night.

Police intercepted the Mercedes-Benz on Orchid Ave at 11.30pm, before a search uncovered a loaded handgun, ammunition, and a set of knuckle dusters.

A 27-year-old Stafford man and a 31-year-old Mermaid Beach man have each been charged with unlawful possession of a category D/H/R weapon, unlawful possession of a category A, B or M weapon and possession of ammunition.

Both are due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

ammunition charges editors picks handgun qps traffic stop weapons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Passion for cooking turns into career after chance encounter

        Passion for cooking turns into career after chance encounter

        News Tabeel Aged Care resident Kathren Daidone recounts the journey her life has taken.

        Colourful shows of support for fireys, despite controversy

        premium_icon Colourful shows of support for fireys, despite controversy

        News Despite backlash, many people chose to put up ribbons and displays of support for...

        PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        premium_icon PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        News 'I’m not willing to put someone’s job at risk'

        WEATHER: Limited rain for the Lockyer

        WEATHER: Limited rain for the Lockyer

        News Gatton received some light rain on Saturday, with the possibility of more to...