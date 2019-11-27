LO-WOOF: Dog squad helps Somerset cops action drug bust

LO-WOOF: Police dogs helped Lowood police lay charges upon four offenders in the past week.

THE dog squad teamed up with the police to nab four offenders with charges in the past week.

Lowood police, the Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad and members of the Drug Squad joined forces with the canine cops to carry out a number of busts in the Lowood area.

Lowood Police Station Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said the police dogs were trained in a variety of detection roles.

“They were there and they go through premises and give indications when there’s maybe drugs present or have been present in the past,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

“We then conduct searches from there and, if we locate it, questions are asked.”

He said the four offenders were all from Lowood.

A 35-year-old man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils and unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition.

He will face the Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 12.

A 32-year-old woman was charged with possessing tainted property and will face court on January 20, 2020.

A 52-year-old man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and utensils and will face court on January 15, 2020.

A 31-year-old man will face the Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 12, charged with drug utensil possession.