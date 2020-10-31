Menu
Lockyer MP Jim McDonald with his residential survey. Photo: Supplied
News

LNP’s Jim McDonald set to retain Lockyer

Hugh Suffell
31st Oct 2020 9:45 PM
UPDATE - 10.00pm: Jim McDonald set to claim victory after securing a strong lead

The LNP’s Jim McDonald is set to claim victory in the seat of Lockyer having received 65.8% of votes after preferences with 30% of votes counted.

Mr McDonald said it was “extremely humbling” to see the hard work he and the LNP had put in over the last three years and during this campaign pay off.

“While I am disappointed with the state result I am very happy with the current numbers in the electorate” Mr McDonald said referring to the likelihood of the Labor Palaszczuk government being returned to office.

Labor candidate for Lockyer Janet Butler has secured 24.5% of first preference votes representing a 1.6% swing to the Labor Party.

Independent Jim Savage has received 10.% of first preference votes and One Nation’s Corey West sits at 14.7%.

9.00pm: Courier-Mail predicts Annastacia Palaszczuk has been returned as Premier

The Labor Party is set to claim victory recording a 4.9 per cent swing across the state.

8.45pm: LNP’s McDonald still ahead with Labor’s Janet Butler close behind

With almost 7% of the vote counted, the LNP’s Jim McDonald remains ahead with 57.4% of the vote after preferences (+3.4% swing).

Labor’s Janet Butler is close behind on 42.6% after preferences.

High profile candidate Jim Savage (Independent) is on 11.3% first preference count with 252 votes.

7.15pm: Early figures have MP Jim McDonald (LNP) ahead

With 5.2% of votes counted, early results show incumbent MP Jim McDonald (LNP) ahead on 63.7% after preferences with 1,106 votes.

On first preference counts, Jim McDonald leads with 657 votes (37.8%) representing a 2% swing to the LNP.

After preferences, One Nation’s Corey West is in second position with 632 votes (36.4%).

6.oopm: Polling booths are now officially closed across Queensland and counting is underway.

The Gatton Star will have all of the latest updates as they become available into the evening.

Lockyer Election 2020 candidates.
A reminder of the candidates who contested the seat this election:

United Australia: Andrew Rockliff

One Nation: Corey West

Labor Party: Janet Butler

Independent: Jim Savage

Greens: Rebecca Haley

Liberal National: Jim McDonald

Follow this page for updates throughout the night.

