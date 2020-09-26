LNP’s $1.05b plan to fix teacher shortage

THOUSANDS of new teachers would be hired under a LNP Government to help stem a potential shortage as part of a billion dollar education plan.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the LNP would hire an additional 3350 teachers and 760 teacher aides across Queensland primary and high schools over the next four years if elected in October.

It comes after the State Government launched a recruitment campaign on September 13 in a bid to boost the number of educators ahead an anticipated 8000 additional student enrolments by 2026.

The LNP will announce its $1.05 billion commitment today with Leader Deb Frecklington saying investing in schools and providing a world-class education to Queensland kids was a key part of the party's economic plan to get the state working again.

"The LNP will invest in education and get back to basics in schools as part of our economic recovery plan," she said.

"Our plan to build a stronger economy means we can invest more in our schools and employ more teachers and teacher aides."

Ahead of the 2017 election, the LNP had promised to hire 1000 teacher mentors and 80 new paid internships in special education and high-demand subjects such as maths and science.

Ms Frecklington said Queensland kids needed a secure economic future which wouldn't happen without a comprehensive plan to boost education.

"Investing in education will support local families and lay the foundation for our kids to get ahead in life," she said.

"The LNP's plan will mean a better education for our kids which will secure our children's future."

LNP education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie said the party's commitment came on the back of the its plan to get back to basics by decluttering the curriculum, airconditioning every state school classroom, introducing a phonics screen check to boost reading and continuing the Independent Public Schools program.

The IPS program will continue for at least another four years under the LNP.

It comes after the Government refused to say whether it would fund the contentious program should it win the upcoming election, when asked by T he Courier-Mail in July.

"Recent reports of looming teacher shortages in areas like Mackay and Cairns are a sign of Labor's education failures," Mr Bleijie said.

"We want to encourage more school leavers to become teachers and take on more mature-age recruits as well.

"The lure of secure employment should be attractive particularly in a recession."

