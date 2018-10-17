Young Pope’s wonderball steals attention from Mennie haul

Lloyd Pope celebrates with Redbacks teammates after taking his maiden Sheffield Shield wicket. (Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz)

FORGOTTEN Test paceman Joe Mennie made up for lost time, cutting through New South Wales in the first session of a rain-affected Sheffield Shield clash in Adelaide on Wednesday.

South Australian Mennie (5/39) snared three wickets in nine balls to crown a 6/23 Blues collapse after the start of play was delayed by almost three hours on day two.

The Blues were dismissed for a defendable 246 with Redbacks leg-spinner Lloyd Pope's maiden, first-class wicket sharing the spotlight with Mennie's heroics.

Unbeaten tailender Trent Copeland (55) put on 35 with Steve O'Keefe then 64 with No.11 Sean Abbott to frustrate a Redbacks unit on the scent of a swift rout.

Copeland, who played three Tests against Sri Lanka seven years ago, raced to his half-century with a six over backward square leg off Nick Winter (1/56).

Debutant Pope, 18, stunned fellow tweaker O'Keefe (14) with a wrong'un that turned square to win a triumphant lbw shout.

Pope's wrong'un exhibits more revs and turn than his stock ball and is sure to replicate the success it brought in Australia's under-19 World Cup campaign last January.

Abbott was last man out to Pope (2/55) courtesy of a spectacular, athletic, diving catch at mid-off by Jake Weatherald.

Joe Mennie at full flight during his lethal spell for the Redbacks. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz

Mennie trapped opener Daniel Hughes (60) in front on the last ball of day one.

Debutant Jack Edwards (4), former Test allrounder Moises Henriques (47) endured Hughes' fate before Mennie skittled skipper Peter Nevill (0).

Superb outfielding from Redbacks skipper Jake Lehmann ran out Daniel Sams (0).

Chadd Sayers (1/54) claimed Jason Sangha (12) as the Redbacks targeted a result despite five hours lost to rain on day one.