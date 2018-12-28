Liz ready for new lessons in retirement

ALL DONE: Liz Eilers signs off as principal at Helidon State School.

WHEN Helidon State School principal Liz Eilers walked out of the school gates on Friday she had to leave her identity behind.

After four decades of teaching, Mrs Eilers retired from the top job at Helidon where she had taught for the past 14.5 years.

Mrs Eilers spent the day filled with emotion as she prepared to leave the school she loved dearly.

"Helidon State School is a great school,” Mrs Eilers said.

"We have wonderful staff, we have wonderful teachers and teacher aids who are so committed to the children's learning.”

With just 130 students, Mrs Eilers said teachers had a hands-on role in the children's development at the tight-knit school.

"To me this is a great sized school because it's big enough that we've got lots of different services available and enough teams for sport, but it's small enough that you know everybody,” she said.

"Familiarity is good for the students and it's good for the staff - we really know the children and we have a lovely connection with the families as well.”

When she started at the school more than a decade ago, she fulfilled the role of a teaching principal, educating students in the classroom for 12 years on top of her main responsibility.

"I like the role of a teaching principal,” she said.

"I love teaching the younger children, particularly because you see such a drastic improvement.

"By the end of their first year at school they're reading and writing, and they just enjoy learning - it's really nice.”

While Mrs Eilers hasn't had her own class for the past two years, she has still ensured she spent time teaching in the classroom.

This year she taught one day a week.

"The joy of being a teacher is seeing children grow and develop,” Mrs Eilers said.

"I just really enjoy when you can get children engaged and enthusiastic to learn.

"Seeing a child improve is marvellous.”

Mrs Eilers has experienced many changes over the years in her role, with a tennis court, new playground equipment and an undercover area being constructed at the school.

The library has also undergone refurbishments, tutoring services have become available and an instrumental program has been incorporated into the school curriculum.

"What I really like is that you can offer children experiences,” she said.

In retirement, Mrs Eilers plans to spend time with her grandchildren, volunteer and travel during retirement.