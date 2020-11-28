Liz Hurley shares rare pic with older sister

Liz Hurley shows off her insane bikini body in Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley and older sister Kate proved the perfect models for the star's bikini range as they teamed up for a rare sibling snap.

The Royals actress Liz, 55, proudly took to her Instagram page to share the picture showing herself and Kate, who is two years older at 57, in a pair of stunning Elizabeth Hurley Beach garments.

The sisters teamed up to reveal the swimwear line's Black Friday discounts, showing off their stunning figures in the pretty patterned two pieces with metallic detail.

Liz Hurley, 55, and sister Kate, 57, were all smiles as they promoted the model's bikini range. Picture: Instagram

Mum of one Liz chose a pink and white design with a gold hoop on the top, while Kate wore a turquoise and purple bikini with a chained halter-neck.

The garments revealed the sisters' amazing toned figures as they enjoyed a cuddle in supermodel Liz's garden.

In her caption, she detailed more about their childhood and joint love for fashion as she wrote: "Me and my glorious sister during lockdown this summer, flying the Elizabeth Hurley Beach flag.

The Royals actress is no stranger to modelling her Elizabeth Hurley Swimwear collection on her Instagram page. Picture: Instagram

"When we were growing up, we were always dressed in identical clothes but in pink or blue, so we secretly still love matching.

"Today is BLACK FRIDAY and every single thing on our site is 50% off TODAY ONLY. Enter MEGA50 at checkout 😘😘😘😘😘😘."

Liz is no stranger to promoting her own swimwear range with a series of sizzling selfies.

Earlier this month, she took to her page to share a holiday throwback as she rued the lack of overseas vacations during the coronavirus pandemic.

She posted a short video, which oozed holiday vibes as she sashayed around in the crystal-clear waters of the ocean, soaked in sunshine.

In her signature style, she wore her own Elizabeth Hurley Swimwear design, which featured an aqua blue triangle halter-neck top with sparkling diamante detail.

Her bikini bottoms were a perfect colour match and tied high on her hips, showing off her toned legs to perfection.

Liz uploaded the holiday snap while in lockdown in her $10.8 million mansion near Wales, which she bought with ex partner and former cricketer, Shane Warne.

Liz has been spending lockdown in her $10.8 million mansion near Wales. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, during what has been a tough year for Liz, she recently told how she had healed the rift with her ex Steve Bing - father to her son Damian - before he took his own life﻿.

The multi-millionaire film producer was found dead after he leapt from his 27th floor apartment in LA on 22 June this year.

Liz and her ex had a difficult relationship over the years after he made it clear he wanted nothing to do with their son.

Speaking of his death, she told You magazine: "It's very sad … just terrible.

"Horrific that it happened but there is some comfort to know we had made up and there was no bad feeling."

