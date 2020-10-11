Menu
LIVESTREAM: Water Polo Queensland Premier League

Tom Threadingham
11th Oct 2020 7:37 AM
The inaugural Water Polo Queensland Premier League will kick off in Sunshine Coast waters on Sunday, with games to be livestreamed for all to enjoy.

The first round will be hosted at St Andrew's Anglican College at Peregian Springs, with both premier men's and women's games streamed.

Coast sides to rip into new water polo league

Six games, three men's and women's, will be broadcast right here on this website starting from 10am and running until the final match at 4.15pm. Livestream schedule below.

The new premier league will feature teams from the Gold Coast and Brisbane, with Kawana entering into the premier men's division and a Sunshine Coast outfit diving into the premier women's competition.

 

Kawana player Liam Johns ahead of the inaugural premier league competition
Kawana player Liam Johns ahead of the inaugural premier league competition

It's set to boast an elite cast of rising and Olympic talent, with Bronwen Knox, Rhys Howden, Abby Andrews, Gabrielle Palm, Alice Williams, Nic Porter and the best of the Queensland Thunder and club talent diving in.

The premier league will consist of eight rounds held over four weekends, including the all important finals which are set to be held at Yeronga Pool (Brisbane) on Sunday, November 22.

Livestream coverage will continue following Sunday's action, with qualifying matches (October 25, Valley pool), the semi-finals (November 8, Gold Coast Aquatic Centre) and the grand finals (November 22) all streamed.

 

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SUNDAY: Qualifying rounds from St Andrews Anglican pool

PREMIER LEAGUE MEN - ROUND 1 October 11

10am - Kawana v North Brisbane Polo Bears

11.15 - River City v Barracudas

12.30 - Carina Leagues v Gold Coast

PREMIER LEAGUE WOMEN - ROUND 2

1.45pm - Carina Leagues Warriors v Gold Coast

3pm - Merlo Mermaids v North Brisbane Polo Bears

4.15pm - Sunshine Coast v Barracudas

