LIVESTREAM: Southern Districts Spartans v Gold Coast Rollers

National Basketball League star Anthony Drmic is set to make his QSL debut as he suits up for the Southern Districts Spartans.

One of the key offseason signings for the Brisbane Bullets, Drmic will provide a major boost for the Spartans in their clash with the Gold Coast Rollers at Rowland Cowan Stadium this afternoon.

But Drmic won't be the only Bullet making his Spartans debut with big man Tyrell Harrison to take the court against the Rollers.

The addition of Drmic and Harrison makes Southern Districts, who already boast NBL takents Tamuri Wigness and Callum Dalton, a formidable outfit.

Anthony Drmic in action for the Adelaide 36ers last year. Picture SARAH REED

Spartans coach and Brisbane Bullets assistant CJ Bruton said it was great to have someone of Drmic and Harrison's calibre coming into the side.

"I mean it's big, when you have a legit NBL star coming into a team at this level, it's huge," he said.

"Not only for our club, for our competition but for basketball fans.

"He will provide us with a huge boost while I'm also looking forward to seeing Tyrell with us."

Bruton said he expected a tough challenge from the Rollers, who are coming off a 23-point win over local rivals, the North Gold Coast Seahawks.

Southern Districts Spartans star Maddy Willey.

While in what is the biggest women's match-up of the young QSL season so far, the Spartans will host the Rollers in a replay of last year's QBL grand final series.

Boasting a star-studded team, the Spartans, who have won the past three state league titles and are coached by Aja Parham-Ammar, will be aiming to continue their undefeated start to the revamped season.

Southern Districts are coming off a dominant start against South West, which included impressive performances from Kalani Purcell and Maddy Willey.

"Gold Coast is a tough team. They play physical and are well coached," Parham-Ammar said.

"Our keys to victory will be keeping them off the free-throw line and containing the drive."

Gold Coast Rollers skipper Sarah Ambrose. Picture: Jerad Williams

While the Gold Coast, led by the 2019 coach of the year Cass Dover and still featuring several members of the team that made last year's grand final, also head into the match undefeated after wins over USC Rip City and the North Gold Coast Seahawks.

"A key match up will definitely be Sarah Ambrose on Kalani Purcell. I think we are undersized again and it'll be important we don't get outworked under the basket," Gold Coast coach Cassie Dover said.

"We need to minimise their open outside looks for shooters like Willey and Nat Taylor, grind out the game for the full 40 minutes as they are always strong, consistent and experienced. "We also need to minimise offensive mistakes and ensure we play good team ball on the offensive end".

Tip off for the women is at 3pm followed by the men at 5pm.

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Southern Districts Spartans v Gold Coast Rollers