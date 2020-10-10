WATCH LIVE HERE: SEQ AFL grand finals today (Field 1)

19 matches featuring 17 clubs battling it out in the SEQ AFL junior grand finals on Saturday and Sunday.

19 matches featuring 17 clubs battling it out in the SEQ AFL junior grand finals on Saturday and Sunday.

Two days, 19 matches, 17 clubs - prepare for SEQ AFL junior grand final action to be livestreamed at The Courier-Mail and our partner websites.

The bumper 48 hours of action starts at 8.30am from Yeronga with the opening bounce between Morningside Black and Sandgate Red in the under 12 grand final on field No.2, while Wilston Grange White clash with Aspley Cleveland at 9am on field No.1.

Then on Sunday, all eight grand finals will again be livestreamed.

Remember, with your subscription you get access to News Corp's nation-leading coverage of the AFL. With the finals in Queensland, we're covering it like never before.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FIELD 2 LIVESTREAM

SATURDAY FIELD 1 SCHEDULE

9am: Under 14 Wilston Grange White v Aspley Cleveland

10.45: Under 14 Jindalee Blue v Wests Juniors Maroons

12.30pm: Under 14 Narangba v Aspley Trost

2.15pm: Under 14 Springwood v Calamvale

4pm: Under 14 Morningside v Mt Gravatt Blue

SUNDAY FIELD 1 SCHEDULE

9am: Under 16 Mt Gravatt White v Morningside Red

10.45am: Under 16 Sandgate v Redcliffe

12.30pm: Beenleigh v Calamvale

2.15pm: Morningside v Mt Gravatt Blue