Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The SEQ AFL Footy’s grand final weekend reaches its peak today with another eight deciders to be livestreamed.
The SEQ AFL Footy’s grand final weekend reaches its peak today with another eight deciders to be livestreamed.
AFL

LIVESTREAM: SEQ AFL Footy’s grand finals today

by Andrew Dawson
11th Oct 2020 7:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVESTREAMS FROM FIELD 1 AND FIELD 2

The SEQ AFL Footy's grand final weekend reaches its peak today with another eight deciders to be livestreamed on this website. 

Watch from the first bounce this morning at 8.30am between Morningside and Springwood, then watch the Pumas, Panthers, Sandgate Hawks, Jindalee Jags, Mt Gravatt, Wests Juniors, Wilston Grange, Victoria Point, Redcliffe Calamvale and Beenleigh lock horns in grand finals live from the Yeronga Devils AFC.

Today's grand finals follow a bumper 48 hours of action and caps a record breaking season for AFLQ in terms of junior participation.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SEQ FINALS

 

 

Sunday, Field 2

8.30am: Under 15 girls Morningside v Springwood

10.15am: Under 15 girls Sandgate v Jindalee

Noon: Under 17 girls Mt Gravatt v Wests Juniors

1.45pm: Under 17 girls Wilston Grange v Victoria Point Buzza

 

 

Sunday, Field 1

9am: Under 16 Mt Gravatt White v Morningside Red

10.45am: Under 16 Sandgate v Redcliffe

12.30pm: Beenleigh v Calamvale

2.15pm: Morningside v Mt Gravatt Blue

afl livestream

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: 10 most expensive homes sold in Lockyer this year

        Premium Content REVEALED: 10 most expensive homes sold in Lockyer this year

        Property FROM a $1.9 million horse lover’s sanctuary to a $853,000 townhouse, here’s the ten most expensive homes sold in the Lockyer this year. Is one them on your street? FIND...

        Upgrades underway to improve Gatton equestrian facility

        Premium Content Upgrades underway to improve Gatton equestrian facility

        Council News HORSE riders will soon be able to take advantage of upgrades at the Gatton Indoor...

        Travel agents’ plea amid ‘minefield’ of cancellations

        Premium Content Travel agents’ plea amid ‘minefield’ of cancellations

        Travel Ipswich travel agent calls for government funding

        Crews assess scene after fire jumps containment lines

        Premium Content Crews assess scene after fire jumps containment lines

        News EMERGENCY Services are on scene assessing a fire in the Lockyer Valley.