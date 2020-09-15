Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM: Schoolboy league grand finals

by Andrew Dawson
15th Sep 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Brisbane Broncos sponsored Old Boys Shield, Renouf Shield and Hancock Shield schoolboy rugby league grand finals will be livestreamed today on this website.

Marsden SHS will be in the Old Boys (year 7), Renouf Shield (year 8) and Hancock Shield (year 9) grand finals against Keebra Park SHS and PBC SHS.

Subscribe now to view all the livestreaming sporting events, while also unlocking access to the best News services around the country.

 

TODAY'S LIVESTREAM

1.30pm: Old Boys

Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS

2.45pm:

Renouf Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

4.00pm:

Hancock Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

 

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Schoolboy league grand finals

brisbane broncos old boys shield hancock shield livestream renouf shield rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hawks plagued by injury with three games remaining

        Premium Content Hawks plagued by injury with three games remaining

        Rugby League WITH just three games left of the minor round, Hawks will be left short with a number of players out with injuries.

        Health chief under police protection after death threats

        Premium Content Health chief under police protection after death threats

        News Police follow Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young “everywhere”

        Qld’s notorious hustlers and their white-collared crimes

        Premium Content Qld’s notorious hustlers and their white-collared crimes

        Crime Qld’s fraudsters and their elaborate schemes revealed

        IN COURT: The 85 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: The 85 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Crime Each week, the Gatton Star publishes a list of those due to appear in court.