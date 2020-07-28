Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

AARON PAYNE CUP: Mackay SHS v Kirwan SHS

callum dick
28th Jul 2020 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

FINISHED: Mackay State High School v Kirwan State High School Aaron Payne Cup.

Want to rewatch the match highlights? Return soon for the highlight reel. 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

Watch the juniors take each other on now before seniors kick off this afternoon. 

Mackay State High School travels up the road to face 2019 champions Kirwan SHS today, while St Patrick's College Mackay heads south to Rockhampton to tackle The Cathedral College on Wednesday.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

 

Read more:

Payne Cup premiers welcome Mackay State High School in opening round

Sweet says St Pat's can cause 'trouble' in Cup

GALLERY: St Pat's qualify for Payne Cup in dominant win

 

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game at noon.

Tuesday, July 28:

Kirwan SHS v Mackay SHS - 12.05pm (CC) and 1.15pm (AP)

Wednesday, July 29 -

The Cathedral College v St Pat's Mackay - 3.30pm (AP)

St Brendan's College v Ignatius Park College -11.45am (AP)

More Stories

aaron payne cup aaron payne cup livestreaming kirwan state high school livestream livestreaming mackay state high school schoolboys rugby league
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        premium_icon Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        Money Queenslanders are leading the charge for early access to their superannuation during the coronavirus pandemic.

        CRIME WRAP: Teenage speedster, public nuisance busted

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Teenage speedster, public nuisance busted

        Crime Teen driver ‘cautioned’ for driving 30km/h over the speed limit and failing to stop...

        Police fury as 700 turned around at border

        premium_icon Police fury as 700 turned around at border

        News Record numbers turned away from Qld as pandemic escalates in south

        Artists to transform major vacant Gatton CBD building

        premium_icon Artists to transform major vacant Gatton CBD building

        Community A business incubator hub, workshop space and gallery are planned for this...