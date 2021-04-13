Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hockey

Livestream: Hockey Australia champs U15 - day 4

by Amanda Lulham
13th Apr 2021 7:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

It's the final pool day at the U15s in Bathurst and there's still everything to play for.

Teams will come back fresh from a rest day to push for a spot in the top play-off matches ahead of thursday's medal matches.

 

 

Here's the schedule for Tuesday:

ARENA 1 (All times AEDT)

  • 8am Boys Pool A WAG v QLDG
  • 9:40am Boys Pool A VIC v SA
  • 11:20am Girls Pool A VIC v TAS
  • 1pm Girls Pool B WAG v VIC Dev
  • 4pm Boys playoff TBC

 

ARENA (Water) 2

  • 8:40am Boys Pool B ACT v QLDM
  • 10:20am Girls Pool B NT v ACT
  • 12pm Girls Pool A SA v WAB
  • 1:40pm Girls Pool B QLDG v NSWS

 

REPLAY DAY 3 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 2 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 1 MATCHES HERE

 

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.

Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.

Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black

Originally published as Livestream: Hockey Austraia champs U15 - day 4

More Stories

editors picks hockey livestream

Just In

    Horror school shooting in US

    Horror school shooting in US
    • 13th Apr 2021 7:38 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best of Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley: Nominate the Best Bakery now

        Best of Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley: Nominate the Best...

        Food & Entertainment Which is the best bakery in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley? Nominations are now open to find the region's top bakery.

        Preservation works to prevent major CBD road overhaul

        Premium Content Preservation works to prevent major CBD road overhaul

        Council News Road works to prevent a major overhaul of Gatton’s main street are underway.

        How Toyah tragedy sparked safety device

        Premium Content How Toyah tragedy sparked safety device

        News Queensland dad ‘haunted’ by the murder of Toyah Cordingley

        -0.4C! Southeast shivers through coldest morning of year

        Premium Content -0.4C! Southeast shivers through coldest morning of year

        Weather In one town it felt like it was 0 degrees after wintery blast