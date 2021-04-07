Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Basketball

WATCH: Basketball Qld u16 girls state champs Brisbane v Gold Coast

by Brayden Heslehurst
7th Apr 2021 6:13 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

DON'T MISS THE REPLAYS OF ALL THE ACTION: SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE

The battle for a state title is set to heat up as the defending champions and undefeated home team headline day two of the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Girls State Championships.

After a fairytale run to the gold medal last year, the Mackay Meteorettes are once again in the hunt after an impressive first day of competition, recording wins over the Southern Districts Spartans as well as the Northside Wizards.

The Mackay Meteorettes and Southern Districts Spartans do battle on day one. Picture: Chloe Tapp
The Mackay Meteorettes and Southern Districts Spartans do battle on day one. Picture: Chloe Tapp

And they will have the chance to make it two days in a row without a loss when they take on the Sunshine Coast Rip at 3.30pm as part of our coverage of the tournament at Auchenflower Stadium.

While the central Queensland visitors are vying for a second straight championship, the hometown team, the Brisbane Capitals can take another step towards sealing a semi-finals appearance when they match-up with the Gold Coast Breakers at 9.30am.

All games on court one at Auchenflower will be livestreamed.

 

DAY TWO STREAM SCHEDULE (April 7)

8am: Div 3 - Brisbane Capitals Bronze v Moreton Bay Fire

9.30am: Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Gold Coast Breakers

11am: Div 2 - North Gold Coast Seahawks v Brisbane Capitals Silver

12.30pm: Div 2 - Southern Districts Titans v Sunshine Coast Phoenix

2pm: Div 1 - Gold Coast Breakers v Cairns Dolphins

3.30pm: Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Rip v Mackay Meteorettes

5pm: Div 2 - Brisbane Capitals Silver v Gold Coast Rollers

 

REPLAYS

REPLAY ONE: Brisbane Capitals Bronze v Moreton Bay Fire

 

 

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Day 2 of Basketball Qld u16 girls state champs

More Stories

basketball editors picks girls live stream qld u16 sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Premium Content Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Health The State Government’s COVID vaccine rollout grinds to halt each weekend, with all clinics closing on Sundays and just one staying open on a Saturday.

        Abandoned Qld vaccine effective after one shot

        Premium Content Abandoned Qld vaccine effective after one shot

        Health Scientists reworking abandoned University of Queensland COVID vaccine

        Man in serious condition after workplace incident with tractor, pedestrian

        Premium Content Man in serious condition after workplace incident with tractor...

        News A man has been airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after a serious workplace injury...