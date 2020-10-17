Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hockey

LIVESTREAM: Brisbane Division 1 hockey finals

by Andrew Dawson
17th Oct 2020 2:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

We will livestream today's division 1 semi-finals between Commercial and Labrador and Pine Rivers St Andrews and Easts.

Pine Rivers St Andrews beat Easts earlier in the season while Labrador and Commercial are all even entering their clash after drawing 1-all in round 2 this season after also drawing in season 2019.

 

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, DIVISION 1

3pm: Eastern Suburbs v Pine Rivers St Andrews

4.30pm: Labrador v Commercial

 

THE TEAMS

LABRADOR

9. Joseph Reardon, 11. Joey Sandor, 13. Ethan White, 12. Luke Tyne, Goal keeper Aaron Weiss, 25. Brent Livermore, 2. Will Mathison, 7. Adam Imer, 26. Dylan Wotherspoon, 10. Reagan Martin, 8. Blake Wotherspoon, 14. Corey Piggin, 1. Kyle Prestwich, 15. Sam Young, 3. Brad Hughes, 5. Lucas Brown

PINE RIVERS ST ANDREWS

9. Josh Mynott, 4. Max Harding, 1. Luke Reddiex, 5. Regan Weatherhead, 10. Mitchell Bolton, goal keeper Andrew Butterini, 8. Thomas Madden, 12. Zac Profke, 13. Nathan Case, 6. Liam Hart, 14. Paul Hubbard, 15. Shaun Smith, 2. Mark Wilcox, 11 Liam DeYoung, 3. Zac Andrews.

EASTS

5. Scott Boyde, 1. James Easton, goal keeper Lee Casey, 8. Matt Shaw.

2. Mackenzie Warne. 15. Will Prest. 11. Matt Pembroke, 10. Tyler Spry,

13. Michael Doan, 7. Arin Doig. 4. David Hubbard, 12. Jacob Webber, 9. Hugh Pembroke, 6. Zac McCoombes, 14. Oliver Roberts, 13. Kane Posselt.

COMMERCIAL

Goal keeper Matt Finn, 3. Shane Kenny, 10. William Padman, 4. Jared Taylor, 11. Paul Comerford, 5. Matthew Hough, 12. Kye Hawgood, 8. Ian Schulz, 6. Joel Torrisi, 2. Jarrod

Carseldine, 7. James Hawley, 6. Bryce Morley, 4. Matthew Lagerroth, 7. Cooper Cabot, 9. Caleb McCoombes, 13. Jay Pavitt.

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Brisbane Division 1 hockey finals

More Stories

hockey livestream sports

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics respond to two separate single vehicle crashes

        Premium Content Paramedics respond to two separate single vehicle crashes

        News EMERGENCY services have been tasked to two separate accidents in the past 12 hours.

        Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Premium Content Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Crime APPEARING with nine charges, the Gatton court has heard why a mum-of-six decided to...

        LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Premium Content LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Community A PLAYGROUND has been dubbed the missing link at a reserve in Laidley.

        First cotton crop planted in Lockyer Valley in 22 years

        Premium Content First cotton crop planted in Lockyer Valley in 22 years

        News Cotton has been planted in the region for the first time in more than 20 years as...