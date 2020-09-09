Menu
AFL

LIVE FINAL: AFLQ senior girls Park Ridge vs PBC

by Cormac Pearson, Andrew Dawson
9th Sep 2020 7:20 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
ABOVE: Park Ridge are taking on Palm Beach Currumbin in the senior girls final. Later will be the qualifying finals from 1.30pm.

UPDATE | GAME 6

Park Ridge is on to the final against Palm Beach Currumbin after a nail-biter of a game against Helensvale.

Replay: Helensvale SHS vs Park Ridge SHS

GAME 5

Palm Beach Currumbin had a big win of 38-7 over Narangba.

Replay: PBC vs Narangba Valley SHS

 

GAME 4

Park Ridge have secured the win over Miami 24-12.

Replay: Park Ridge SHS vs Miami SHS

 

GAME 3

Palm Beach Currumbin SHS has taken a win against Mountain Creek SHS 19-0. 

Replay: Palm Beach Currumbin SHS vs Mountain Creek

 

GAME 2 

The second game has ended with Helensvale upsetting Miami 20-3.

Replay: Miami SHS vs Helensvale SHS

 

GAME 1

Mountain Creek has taken the first win of the day against Narangba Valley 16-0.

Replay: Mountain Creek vs Narangba Valley

 

EARLIER | The Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day continues today with livestreaming of the senior females girls from Coorparoo AFC today.

It is day three of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

The four days of games are being livestreamed on this websit.

Yesterday, senior boys games saw Helensvale SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Mountain Creek SHS and Narangba SHS qualify for finals on October 16-17 after junior girls action on Monday.

WEDNESDAY

Senior female

9.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Narangba Valley SHS

10am: Miami SHS v Helensvale SHS

10.30am: PBC v Mountain Creek SHS

11am: Park Ridge SHS vs Miami SHS

11.30: Narangba Valley SHS v PBC

Noon: Helensvale SHS v Park Ridge SHS

1pm: Final

1.30pm: Qualifying final

2pm: Qualifying final

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: AFLQ Gala Day senior girls

