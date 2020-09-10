Menu
LIVE NOW: AFLQ junior boys Varsity SC v Mountain Creek SHS

by Andrew Dawson
10th Sep 2020 8:31 AM | Updated: 1:44 PM
ABOVE: Live now is Varsity SC v Mountain Creek SHS. The qualifying final will begin at 2.30pm

GAME 3

Replay: Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC

 

GAME 2

Replay: Pacific Pines SHS vs Park Ridge SHS

 

GAME 1

Palm Beach Currumbin has won the first game of the day with a strong lead on Narangba Valley 53-0.

Replay: PBC vs Narangba Valley

 

EARLIER | The Australian Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day continues today, with junior boys teams in action.

It is the fourth and final day of qualifying matches at the gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

Earlier in the week the junior girls, senior boys and senior girls were contested.

The four days of games were being livestreamed at right here.

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

Junior males

9.30am: PBC v Narangba Valley SHS

10am: Pacific Pines SHS v Park Ridge SHS

10.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC

11am: Narangba Valley SHS v Miami SHS

11.30am: Park Ridge SHS v Helensvale SHS

Noon: Woodcrest SC v Varsity SHS

12.30pm: PBC v Miami SHS

1pm: Pacific Pines SHS v Helensvale SHS

1.30pm: Varsity SC v Mountain Creek SHS

2.30pm: Qualifying final

Originally published as Livestream: AFLQ SEQ Gala Day - junior boys

