Livestock vet clinic gets go-ahead despite community concern

GOOD TO GO: A brand new veterinary clinic has been given the green light despite neighbours’ concerns and traffic worries. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

A NEW veterinary clinic has been given the green light by council, despite concerns surrounding the safety of livestock trucks turning into the site from a busy main road.

The new veterinary service will mostly cater to large animals such as cows, horses, goats and alpacas.

The new surgery located at Woodlands Rd on the outskirts of Gatton has been approved by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

The applicant submitted the majority of the surgery’s work would be completed off-site, approximately 80 per cent, with work at the surgery occurring via appointment only.

While the surgery hours will be 8am-4.30pm Monday to Friday, and 8am-12pm on Saturdays, it is expected the use of the site for surgery is likely to only occur “one to two days a week”.

Three submissions opposing the development were received, siting the dangers of increased traffic, fears kennels would be constructed and impacts on lifestyle.

However, council officers found the concerns unwarranted or were mitigated by conditions to the approval.

Councillors were supportive of the approval but raised some concerns relating to the increased traffic of large horse floats and cattle trucks turning on the 90km/h road.

Deputy Mayor Jason Cook was the turning vehicles could cause accidents given the road’s high speed.

“I just think it’s something that needs to be looked at,” Cr Cook said.

“I don’t know if we could drop the speed back to 60km/h along there.”

Mayor Tanya Milligan and councillor Michael Hagan also shared his concerns.

The councillors agreed to approve the proposal, but also investigate additional signage along the road.

Councillor Janice Holstein however was the only councillor to oppose the application, telling the meeting she had “already received complaints about it”.

The proposal was approved on a vote of 6-1.