Livestock meeting to discuss devastating drought impacts

SUPPORT NEEDED: The Lockyer Valley REgional Council's livestock meeting is open to anyone who owns livestock. Madeline Grace

THERE is still time to register for the upcoming Livestock Farming Drought Support Forum.

The event, to be held this Sunday, September 22, will put a spotlight on the drought and its devastating impact on livestock farmers in the region.

Headlined by guest speaker Warren Davies, who is known as The Unbreakable Farmer, registrations for the forum are still open.

Lockyer Valley Mayor, Cr Tanya Milligan encouraged those who were yet to register to consider doing so.

"It's really important for our livestock farmers to know this will be a safe platform for open discussion,” Cr Milligan said.

"No media will be allowed inside the venue because for us, open, honest discussion that protects the privacy of our farmers is what this is all about.

"It's important to note those who attend are more than welcome to talk to the media before and after the event, just not during.”

Cr Milligan said it didn't matter if people had two horses, ten sheep or 200 head of cattle, everyone was encouraged to attend the forum and be part of the solution-focused discussion.

"We want everyone to feel safe to come together and discuss the issues they believe are at the forefront of this drought, so we can identify the appropriate support options and create a local action plan for the next three to six months,” Cr Milligan said.