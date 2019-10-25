Menu
News

Live theatre performances prove popular for region

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
25th Oct 2019

THE Somerset Region has welcomed its first foray into live theatre, with two free performances of Charlotte’s Web proving popular with locals.

Earlier in the year, a meeting of the council’s Regional Arts Development Fund committee had identified live theatre opportunities for families as a priority to bring to the community.

The shows were a success, with almost 500 people attended the two performances, which were held as part of the council’s larger program of school holiday activities.

“I attended this event with my two grandchildren, and we had a wonderful time,” Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke said.

“We can’t wait for the next one.”

Though no formal plans have been made for follow-up shows, the positive feedback from audiences has demonstrated the beneficial impact arts projects can have on the community.

Councillor Sean Choat also offered his approval of the shows.

“It’s a niche the region needed,” he said.

