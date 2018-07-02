NSW Blues team: Prior axed, debutant on bench

BRAD Fittler has axed Matt Prior and named a third starting prop for this State of Origin series.

Paul Vaughan is promoted to a starting spot and Tariq Sims comes onto the bench as Prior goes out of the side.

Captain Boyd Cordner has been named in the backrow but will need to prove his fitness.

Ryan James is on standby should Cordner pull out.

NSW BLUES TEAM

1 James Tedesco

2 Tom Trbojevic

3 Latrell Mitchell

4 James Roberts

5 Josh Addo-Carr

6 James Maloney

7 Nathan Cleary

8 David Klemmer

9 Damien Cook

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Boyd Cordner (c)

12 Tyson Frizell

13 Jack de Belin

14 Tariq Sims

15 Jake Trbojevic

16 Angus Crichton

17 Tyrone Peachey

18 Ryan James

19 Luke Keary

20 Matt Prior