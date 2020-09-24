LIVE: Girls Basketball Qld u16 State Championship finals

They have overcome everything this week - from serious injuries to key players to deficits against quality teams and more - but now it is time to decide who is the best team in Queensland.

Both undefeated after five games, the defending champion Gold Coast Waves and red hot Mackay Meteorettes will face-off in an epic grand final at the Basketball Queensland State Championships for under-14 girls at Carina's Rowland Cowan Stadium this afternoon.

They say to be the best you have to beat the best and that's exactly what Mackay will be trying to do as they take on a Gold Coast team, which has won every trophy possible, including the Australian Club Championship in 2018.

Here is each team's road to the championship game.

DAY 3: WATCH REPLAYS & WRAP OF GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS SEMI-FINALS

DAY 3: WATCH REPLAYS & WRAP OF BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS SEMI-FINALS

DAY ONE OF BASKETBALL QLD STATE U14 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS TIPS-OFF

MACKAY METEORETTES

Game 1 v Gold Coast Breakers: 128-51 win

Game 2 v SWM Pirates Purple: 91-48 win

Game 3 v SD Spartans: 73-58 win

Game 4 v USC Rip: 96-51 win

Semi-Final v Gladstone Power: 133-68 win

The grand finalist Mackay Meteorettes team.

Going by their results and seeing them in full flight this week, the Mackay Meteorettes have been the most in-form team at the tournament all week.

The real test for Ross Jensen's team came at the end of day two when they took on the hometown team, the Southern Districts Spartans, in a game which would decide who took top spot in Pool B.

And Mackay passed that test with flying colours, suffocating the Spartans with their pressure defence and only allowing 58 points to a team which has been the second best outfit behind Gold Coast for much of the year.

Samantha Lelliott from the Mackay Meteorettes.

Mackay met the surprise packet of the tournament in the semi-final, their central Queensland rivals in Gladstone, but the Meteorettes shut the Power down completely, continuing their dominant form on their way to a 65-point win and sealing their spot in the championship game.

Monique Bobongie has been on fire for Mackay, averaging more than 27 points per game, including an incredible 53 points against Gladstone but she has also received support from Phoebe Holmes (23 points per game) and Charli Kenny (13.4 points per game).

"This group and I have been together every two years for the last six years and have improved from finishing, seventh to fourth two years ago to making a final this year," coach Jensen said.

"The girls are extremely hungry and work hard together as a unit.

Mackay Meteorettes star Monique Bobongie.

"We always wanted to come down and compete against the best of the south teams.

"We have been undefeated all year in the north competition and have continued this form into these championships."

Jensen said they faced a tough task to beat the Waves in the final but it was a challenge they were ready for.

"Gold Coast are a talented team and well coached. They are the benchmark and were national champions two years ago," he said.

"It will be a good test even though Gold Coast have some unfortunate injuries we hope to test them. We have a few injuries ourselves but our girls won't go down without a fight."

GOLD COAST WAVES

Game 1 v SD Titans: 103-46 win

Game 2 v Gladstone Power: 86-48 win

Game 3 v Brisbane Capitals Gold: 86-53 win

Game 4 v Logan Thunder: 87-47 win

Semi-Final v SD Spartans: 90-70 win

This week has been a true test of character for the Gold Coast Waves and just like their opponents in the championship game - they have passed with flying colours.

The defending champions were dealt a massive blow at The Champion Basketball School of Queensland tournament last week when star guard Layla Cameron went down with a knee injury, which would force her to miss this week's championships.

But it would only get worse for the Waves after guard Jess Smith suffered a tournament-ending knee injury in just the second game of the week.

However, the Gold Coast did not fold and fought through being shorthanded to easily top their pool, winning all games by more than 30 points.

The Waves then looked like the fresher side in the semi-final against the Spartans despite being without several key players as they ran away with the game in the fourth quarter to be within one game of another championship.

The Gold Coast Waves team which won the Australian Club Championship in 2018. Picture: Supplied

The Waves have done it with a balanced attack this tournament with five players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Jess Petrie (19.6 points per game) and Katelyn Donovan (18.4 points per game).

Coach and former Australian Boomers forward Anthony Petrie said his team had battled bravely to make the grand final.

"It's been a really tough week," he said.

"Seven of our girls played heavy minutes at school state champs against older bodies at an extremely high level and got through seven games in four days.

"Then to be asked to back up again the very next day and try and play six games in four days has been an emotional and physical battle for all of them.

"We then found out the heartbeat and captain of our team Layla Cameron did her knee at schools and wouldn't be available. She is the glue of our group. Elite on both sides of the ball.

"Jess Smith tried bravely to play at the start of the week and couldn't. Then I'm sure people would be horrified if they knew what some of the other girls are trying to play through right now."

Gold Coast Waves coach and former QBL, NBL and Australian Boomer Anthony Petrie.

Petrie said his girls never made any excuses despite all the hurdles they had been dealt.

"This group of girls are special because no matter win or loss they never make excuses. It's not in their DNA. You can't manufacture that. It's them," he said.

"The game tomorrow will be a great challenge.

"Mackay have come down fresh and have looked a cut above every team so far this tournament.

"They have some very good players, good depth and are playing with high energy. I know most people will have them as favourites and rightly so, they deserve to be. They have done a terrific job with the program.

"We will roll in with our eight girls, throw the ball in the air one last time together and see where that takes us at the end of 40 minutes.

"Regardless of the outcome, this group of Gold Coast girls will always have my greatest respect as competitors and people."

FINAL DAY SCHEDULE

8am: Division 1 - GC Breakers v Brisbane Capitals Gold

9.30am: Division 2 Bronze Medal Playoff - Ipswich Force v Bundaberg Bears

11am: Division 2 Grand Final - SC Phoenix v Rockhampton Rockets

12.30pm: Division 1 Bronze Medal Playoff - SD Spartans v Gladstone Power

2.15pm: Division 1 Grand Final - Mackay Meteorettes v GC Waves

Originally published as LIVE: Girls Basketball Qld u16 State Championship finals