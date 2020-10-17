Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Basketball

LIVE: Day 3 of Basketball Qld CBSQ Junior tournament

by Brayden Heslehurst
17th Oct 2020 7:11 AM | Updated: 8:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Championship aspirations could be made or ruined today as teams compete for a spot in tomorrow's final on day three of the Basketball Queensland CBSQ Junior tournament.

With the pool stages over, we are now at the business end of the competition with some epic match-ups headlining the quarters and semi-finals at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre today.

There have been some impressive performances from some of the state's best young basketball talent over the first two days of competition but now is where legends are made as teams try and earn a place in tomorrow afternoon's championship game.

 

DAY 3 SCHEDULE

8am: Girls Div 1 - Capalaba State College v Marsden SHS

9.20am: Boys Div 1 Quarterfinal - Dakabin SHS v Southport SHS

10.40am: Boys Div 1 Quarterfinal - Villanova College v Hillcrest Christian College

12pm: Boys Div 1 Quarterfinal - Brisbane SHS v Chisholm Catholic College

1.20pm: Girls Div 1 Semi-Final - Moreton Bay College v St James College

2pm: Girls Div 1 Semi-Final - Kings Christian College v Southport SHS

4pm: Boys Div 1 Semi-Final

5.20pm: Boys Div 1 - Semi-Final

6.40pm: Boys Div 1 Crossover

Originally published as LIVE: Day 3 of Basketball Qld CBSQ Junior tournament

More Stories

Show More
basketball queensland cbsq editors picks livestreaming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics respond to two separate single vehicle crashes

        Premium Content Paramedics respond to two separate single vehicle crashes

        News EMERGENCY services have been tasked to two separate accidents in the past 12 hours.

        Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Premium Content Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Crime APPEARING with nine charges, the Gatton court has heard why a mum-of-six decided to...

        LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Premium Content LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Community A PLAYGROUND has been dubbed the missing link at a reserve in Laidley.

        First cotton crop planted in Lockyer Valley in 22 years

        Premium Content First cotton crop planted in Lockyer Valley in 22 years

        News Cotton has been planted in the region for the first time in more than 20 years as...