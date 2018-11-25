Aussies call on destroyer for crucial SCG T20

Mitchell Starc has been called into Australia's T20 side. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

AUSTRALIA will unleash Mitchell Starc, one of the world's best white-ball bowlers, as they seek to record a maiden Twenty20 series win over India.

Billy Stanlake's sprained ankle, sustained when he tripped over the boundary rope while warming up for Friday night's washout at the MCG, has prompted selectors to parachute Starc into the squad for Sunday's series finale in Sydney (5.50pm AEST start).

Australia have never beaten India, winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup and widely regarded as masters of the shortest format since the advent of the Indian Premier League, in a T20 series.

The addition of Starc, left out of Australia's original squad because selectors wanted him to focus on preparing for the first Test against the same opposition, will bolster their bid of changing that streak.

"It's nice. He's obviously got so much experience in limited-overs games," captain Aaron Finch said at the SCG.

"We've seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right. Winning the series is obviously huge and means a lot to us."

The opening two games were both affected by wet weather but Finch's side hold a 1-0 lead thanks to their four-run win in Brisbane.