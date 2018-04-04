Menu
Login
News

LIVE: Commonwealth Games officially opens

by Emily Benammar

TEAM AUSTRALIA is "itching" to get cracking at the Commonwealth Games - starting at tonight's opening ceremony.

Chef de mission Steve Moneghetti said that tonight had been "seven years in the planning" and that he - like the athletes - is champing at the bit to kick things off at the Opening Ceremony at Carrara.

Moneghetti gathered the troops on Monday evening and said that the experience had only galvanized the group as they - as the host nation - face the longest wait of any country to enter the stadium tonight.

"Having the team en masse, it was a really good buzz. Sometimes when you get so many people together, it can drop away or it can lift up and I felt that there was a real lift in the team," he said.

"It was great and it will be the same tonight."

Are you heading to the opening ceremony? Wherever you are, FOLLOW THE EVENT LIVE

Topics:  commonwealth games editors picks

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Scoot over holiday boredom

Scoot over holiday boredom

Making the most of the break, riders rolled into Laidley Skate Park today.

Last runner makes an entrance

ARRIVING IN STYLE: Batonbearer Claire Keefer rides into the Gatton Showgrounds on a carriage.

Claire Keefer made a spectacular entrance at the Gatton Showgrounds.

Valley rocks out at Queen's Baton Relay festivities

SMOOTH: Pop group Justice Crew wowed the crowd at the QBR Community Celebration in Gatton on Thursday.

Hundreds braved the weather for the QBR Community Celebration.

Old Fernvale Bakery raises thousands

SOLID EFFORT: Bill Rose with Lady Cilento Hospital's Andrew Thomas at the bakery's final auction last Thursday.

The Old Fernvale Bakery delivers for unwell children.

Local Partners