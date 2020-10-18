Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Basketball

LIVE: Basketball Qld CBSQ junior tournament finals

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Oct 2020 7:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The first ever Basketball Queensland CBSQ Junior champions will be crowned today as schools compete in the inaugural tournament final.

After three days of fierce competition, it all comes down to this as Queensland's up and coming hoops talents showcase their skills on the big stage.

The Courier Mail has all the action from Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre's court two live here, including the bronze medal playoffs as well as the boys and girls championship games.

 

FINAL DAY SCHEDULE

8am: Boys Div 1 - 7/8 playoff

9.20am: Girls Div 1 - 7/8 playoff

10.40am: Boys Div 1 - 13/14 playoff

12pm: Girls Div 1 - Bronze Medal Game

1.20pm: Boys Div 1 - Bronze Medal Game

2.40pm: Girls Div 1 - Championship Game

4pm: Boys Div 1 - Championship Game

basketball livestream

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics respond to two separate single vehicle crashes

        Premium Content Paramedics respond to two separate single vehicle crashes

        News EMERGENCY services have been tasked to two separate accidents in the past 12 hours.

        Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Premium Content Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Crime APPEARING with nine charges, the Gatton court has heard why a mum-of-six decided to...

        LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Premium Content LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Community A PLAYGROUND has been dubbed the missing link at a reserve in Laidley.

        First cotton crop planted in Lockyer Valley in 22 years

        Premium Content First cotton crop planted in Lockyer Valley in 22 years

        News Cotton has been planted in the region for the first time in more than 20 years as...