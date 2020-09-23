Menu
LIVE BASKETBALL: Mackay v Gladstone in girls u16 semi-final

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Sep 2020 7:23 AM | Updated: 3:38 PM
LIVE NOW: Mackay Meteorettes v Gladstone Power Division 1 semi-final

Can the Gold Coast Waves add another state championship to their already full trophy cabinet, will the Southern Districts Spartans book their spot to play in a grand final on their home court or will the Mackay Meteorettes or another team cause an upset?

WATCH THE UNDER-16 BOYS GAMES HERE

Those are the situations that lay ahead on day three of the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Girls State Championships at Carina's Rowland Cowan Stadium.

The Waves have already sealed top spot in Pool A, despite having one round robin game to play in the morning while the Meteorettes can finish first in Pool B with a win over the Sunshine Coast Rip.

All games on court one, including Division 1 and Division 2 semi-finals, will be livestreamed in this story.

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

8am: Division 1 - SD Spartans v SWM Pirates Purple

Watch the replay:

 

9.30am: Division 1 - Logan Thunder v Brisbane Capitals

Watch the replay:

 

11am: Division 2 Quarterfinal - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Logan Thunder Gold

Watch the replay:

 

12.30pm: Division 2 - North Gold Coast Seahawks v Toowoomba Mountaineers

Watch the replay:

 

2pm: Division 1 Semi-Final - Gold Coast Waves v Southern Districts Spartans

Watch the replay:

 

3.30pm: Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v Gladstone Power

5pm: Division 2 - Semi-Final (Winner QF2 v Winner QF3)

Originally published as LIVE: Day 3 of Girls Basketball Qld State Championships

