Ugly racism ‘disgrace’ rocks AFL

We should be celebrating Paddy Ryder, not hurting him. Picture: Richard Wainwright

We should be celebrating Paddy Ryder, not hurting him. Picture: Richard Wainwright

PORT Adelaide has slammed racist jabs aimed at star ruckman Paddy Ryder after Friday night's win over West Coast in Perth.

A picture of Ryder celebrating the Power's 13.17 (95) to 8.5 (53) victory was uploaded to Fox Footy's social media account, but one man put three images of bananas in the Facebook comments.

Another person commented with a picture of a banana stand.

Many users blasted the racist comments and Port Adelaide weighed in with a statement on Saturday.

"Racism has no place in the AFL or our society more broadly," it read. "It is divisive, hurtful and not welcome.

"The Port Adelaide Football Club is aware of a racist social media post directed at Paddy Ryder following last night's game in Perth.

"Port Adelaide will support Paddy and its Indigenous players in dealing with the impact of this cowardly and ignorant comment, but it is clear that the AFL and its member clubs must remain vigilant in coming together to eradicate this behaviour.

"Paddy and all Indigenous players across our competition deserve so much better."

Port Adelaide is on the front foot over the racial abuse of Paddy Ryder. Picture: Getty Images

AFL Players' Association boss Paul Marsh labelled the incident a "disgrace" on Twitter and Herald Sun chief football writer Mark Robinson also used social media to express his disgust.

Port star Travis Boak also weighed in.

Adelaide revealed it had investigated the matter and found a Crows member was responsible for at least some of the trolling.

"We have been made aware a 3-Game Member racially vilified Port Adelaide's Paddy Ryder via social media last night," the Crows said in a statement.

"This person's membership has been suspended indefinitely. Racism has no place in our society."

Players such as Eddie Betts, Majak Daw and Liam Ryan have also been targeted by racist trolls this year.