‘Little truck driver’s’ essential role in feeding the nation

IF there was ever a time to appreciate a farmer getting food from the paddock to plate - it's now.

David Munrow is just one of the agricultural industry's essential workers ensuring Australians are being provided with fresh produce daily.

"All I do is drive the little truck and pick up the shallots on the farm," David said.

Vegetable pickers put the shallots in the truck, then David delivers them to the packing shed to be washed and packed.

To some, it might sound like a mundane job, but driving the little truck with fresh vegetables is just one necessary step to get food from the paddock to the plate.

He has other tasks as well, a bit of "this and that", whatever needs completing at the Linnan's Maragi Farm at Lake Clarendon.

But David has one other important task - temperature testing all the vegetable pickers before they enter the field.

"I haven't come across anybody yet (with a high reading)," he said.

David works alongside a team of vegetable pickers, most of whom are from overseas, but said everyone was thankful to have a job.

"I'm just privileged that I've got a job - I'm lucky," he said. "Especially with all the hospitality staff and the like out of work.

"It would be devastating if something happened to our farm. I just hope everyone is trying to eat healthier and eating more vegetables."

David said he had been concerned about catching coronavirus but said everyone needed to be careful.

The 60-year-old has had to limit his time with his grandchildren to Facetime catch-ups.

"Don't go out and have barbecues and be in groups, just do the right thing," he urged.

