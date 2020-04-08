Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Farm hand David Munro, at Maragi Farms, Lake Clarendon. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Farm hand David Munro, at Maragi Farms, Lake Clarendon. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
News

‘Little truck driver’s’ essential role in feeding the nation

Ali Kuchel
8th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF there was ever a time to appreciate a farmer getting food from the paddock to plate - it's now.

David Munrow is just one of the agricultural industry's essential workers ensuring Australians are being provided with fresh produce daily.

"All I do is drive the little truck and pick up the shallots on the farm," David said.

Vegetable pickers put the shallots in the truck, then David delivers them to the packing shed to be washed and packed.

To some, it might sound like a mundane job, but driving the little truck with fresh vegetables is just one necessary step to get food from the paddock to the plate.

He has other tasks as well, a bit of "this and that", whatever needs completing at the Linnan's Maragi Farm at Lake Clarendon.

But David has one other important task - temperature testing all the vegetable pickers before they enter the field.

"I haven't come across anybody yet (with a high reading)," he said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

David works alongside a team of vegetable pickers, most of whom are from overseas, but said everyone was thankful to have a job.

"I'm just privileged that I've got a job - I'm lucky," he said. "Especially with all the hospitality staff and the like out of work.

"It would be devastating if something happened to our farm. I just hope everyone is trying to eat healthier and eating more vegetables."

David said he had been concerned about catching coronavirus but said everyone needed to be careful.

The 60-year-old has had to limit his time with his grandchildren to Facetime catch-ups.

"Don't go out and have barbecues and be in groups, just do the right thing," he urged.

Do you know someone who has become a frontline essential worker? Let us know by emailing ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au

agriculture david munro lake clarendon
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        West Moreton Health staff in isolation after virus scare

        premium_icon West Moreton Health staff in isolation after virus scare

        Health Hospital workers have been isolated after coming in contact with someone later confirmed to have coronavirus.

        Virus delays 60th anniversary of Lowood Grand Prix

        premium_icon Virus delays 60th anniversary of Lowood Grand Prix

        News Car lovers are the latest group to be disappointed by event cancellations.

        Lack of underground water could create local hay shortage

        premium_icon Lack of underground water could create local hay shortage

        News Rain earlier this year is already a forgotten memory for some hay growers, with...

        Thieves toss young child to road in daylight car jacking

        premium_icon Thieves toss young child to road in daylight car jacking

        News Police are hunting for the man who car jacked a mum’s car with a three-year-old...