Little Red Devil ready to ride again

ROUND TWO: Joanne Emery and the 'Little Red Devil' are ready to take on the 5150km trek from Perth to Sydney. Dominic Elsome

SIX shredded tires and 3800km weren't enough for the 'Little Red Devil', and now it's got its eyes on a new adventure.

Joanne Emery's 1995 Nissan Pulsar survived last year's Shitbox Rally from Brisbane to Darwin with limited injuries, and now she and her best friend Donna Wheeler are gearing up for round two.

Ms Emery said team 'Make It Up As We Go' had only intended to do the rally once, but when they found out about this year's special event - there was no stopping them.

"When they announced it was the tenth anniversary and they were going to do it from Perth to Sydney, via Uluru over ten days it was just we had to be part of it,” Ms Emery said.

"We didn't really expect to get in because there's so many teams.”

The journey across the 5150km breadth of the country will test the Devil, but Ms Emery is confident the 23-year-old car will make it.

The Pulsar was the first car she bought when she arrived in Australia from the UK, and Ms Emery plans to drive the car on a round-the-world trip back to the UK.

The Shitbox Rally is an annual fundraiser where teams attempt to drive cars worth just $1000 on some of Australia's most formidable roads.

In the lead up to the mammoth journey in May, Ms Emery said she would be making a small update to the Devil, after shredding a tyre a day on the last rally.

"We're definitely putting light truck tires on this year to try and make a difference,” she said.

The team made the journey last year with little mechanical knowledge - their repair kit made up of duct tape, cable ties and WD40.

Ms Emery said they were heading into this year's rally with the same mindset.

"That worked for us - we didn't need the duct tape,” she said.

The team will be raising funds until the rally sets off, and anyone who donates can chose to have the name of someone special added to one of glow-in-the-dark stars dotted across the Devil's hood.

To donate, head to www.shitboxrally.com.au/teams/ and search for Make It Up As We Go.