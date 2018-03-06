'Little Red Devil' ready to cause trouble

LET'S ROLL: Gatton lawyer Joanne Emery standing with 'The Little Red Devil', a Nissan Pulsar that she will be driving in the Shitbox Rally.

LET'S ROLL: Gatton lawyer Joanne Emery standing with 'The Little Red Devil', a Nissan Pulsar that she will be driving in the Shitbox Rally. Dominc Elsome

GATTON lawyer Joanne Emery is putting the final touches on her beloved Nissan Pulsar, affectionately called the 'Little Red Devil', ahead of this year's Shitbox Rally.

The bright red car is certainly living up to its name, sporting a set of horns and a tail on its rear badge.

The rally, first run in 2010, sees cars costing less than $1000 attempt to cross Australia to raise funds for cancer research.

This year the rally runs from Brisbane to Darwin, beginning May 19.

Emery has owned the 1995 Nissan Pulsar since she moved to Australia eight years ago, and says that she fell in love with it.

She and her best friend Donna Wheeler first heard about the Shitbox Rally several years ago, and when it was announced that this year's would be leaving from Brisbane, they knew they had to apply.

"We know people who have been affected by cancer and it just seemed a really good cause to do."

The pair will be making the 3800km journey with almost no mechanical knowledge, but Emery says she has faith in her car.

"Our go to kit will be duct tape, cable ties, and I think i bought some WD 40 ... I really trust her, that car's taken me all the way up to Port Douglas and back."

Emery and Wheeler, competing as Team 'Make it up as we go', have so far raised $3700, but hope to raise much more before the rally begins.

Anyone who donates can leave the name of someone they know who has been affected by cancer, and Emery will add the name to the Pulsar's roof.

"That way, its like they're coming on the rally with us."

Emery also sees the trip as a good test run for the world spanning trip she plans to take the car on.

"I love her, she's absolutely brilliant, so I keep saying to people I'm going to drive her home to England and everyone laughs, but I'm going to do it!"