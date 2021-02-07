Little-known Big Bird fact goes viral

Big Bird (L) and other Sesame Street puppet charactors pose next to temporarty street sign November 9, 2009 at West 64th Street and Broadway in New York on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the broadcast of the children's television show. The sign is located across the street from Sesame Workshop's corporate headquarters which will launch the 40th season of Sesame Street on PBS on November 10. AFP PHOTO/Stan Honda

Big Bird (L) and other Sesame Street puppet charactors pose next to temporarty street sign November 9, 2009 at West 64th Street and Broadway in New York on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the broadcast of the children's television show. The sign is located across the street from Sesame Workshop's corporate headquarters which will launch the 40th season of Sesame Street on PBS on November 10. AFP PHOTO/Stan Honda

In one of the most wholesome Twitter threads the platform has ever seen, fans are losing their minds after discovering Big Bird has different-coloured cousins all over the world.

Social media has erupted with tweets about the iconic Sesame Street character after fan account Muppet History dropped the pearler of a fact yesterday.

"Different countries often have their own co-production of Sesame Street, incorporating their culture, along with their own versions of "Big Bird" and "Oscar the Grouch"," Muppet History wrote.

The tweet prompted the big yellow bird's own official account to respond, providing images of a number of global Big Birds from the Netherlands to Portugal, each with different-coloured feathers.

"I heard my friends on Twitter were asking about my cousins around the world! It's true, I have a lot of bird cousins in different countries. Here's a little bit about them," the tweet read.

"Thanks for learning about my family! It's fun having cousins all around the world!" the account followed up with a yellow heart emoji.

"I heard my friends on Twitter were asking about my cousins around the world! It's true, I have a lot of bird cousins in different countries. Here's a little bit about them:"

NETHERLANDS

“This is Pino … He’s a few years younger than me, but we’re the same height!” Big Bird wrote. Picture: Twitter

MEXICO

“This is Abelardo, he’s from Mexico. We reunited in California last summer during my road trip!” Picture: Twitter

TURKEY

“Meet cousin Minik Kuş! He’s from Turkey, but he’s no turkey himself! He’s a canary bird just like me.” Picture: Twitter

PORTUGAL

“This is Poupas from Portugal. I haven’t seen him in a long time. If anyone sees him let him know Big Bird says hi!” Picture: Twitter

AND FINALLY, BRAZIL …

“This is Garibaldo from Brazil! He may look scary, but he’s one of the nicest birds I know!” Picture: Twitter

Fans minds were blown by the revelation, tweeting their surprise and gratitude for the sweet internet fodder.

"This tweet about the various Big Birds of the World is the best thing to happen to me all week," one wrote.

"I'm 52 years old and just followed Big Bird. Nice catching up with an old friend," another responded to the account's tweet.

Others couldn't shake the nightmarish image of Garibaldo.

some of my favorite images of garibaldo



"some of my favorite images of garibaldo

more bird"

"Big Bird, I'm sorry, but Garibaldo looks like he sells orphans," one fan joked.

"I am very unnerved by Garibaldo's energy and Big Bird's nervous disclaimer re: same," another wrote.

"I love that Big Bird doesn't try to act like Garibaldo isn't the stuff of nightmares," quipped one more.

The heartwarming thread comes after fans mourned the loss of Caroll Spinney, the original voice of both Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, after he died in December 2019. He was 85.

The New York Post said the famed puppeteer died at his home in Connecticut after suffering for "some time" from dystonia, a neurological movement disorder, the show said.

"Caroll was an artistic genius whose kind and loving view of the world helped shape and define Sesame Street from its earliest days in 1969 through five decades, and his legacy here at Sesame Workshop and in the cultural firmament will be unending," the show said in a statement.

"His enormous talent and outsized heart were perfectly suited to playing the larger-than-life yellow bird who brought joy to generations of children and countless fans of all ages around the world, and his lovably cantankerous grouch gave us all permission to be cranky once in a while."

Spinney played the two iconic characters on Sesame Street since its debut in 1969 before he announced his retirement in 2018. His chronic health issues forced him to give up puppeteering for Big Bird in 2015, but he continued to provide the voices for both characters.

"Caroll Spinney's contributions to Sesame Street are countless. He not only gave us Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, he gave so much of himself as well," Sesame Street co-founder Joan Ganz Cooney said in a statement.

"We at Sesame Workshop mourn his passing and feel an immense gratitude for all he has given to Sesame Street and to children around the world."

Big Bird has since been performed by Matt Vogel.

Originally published as Little-known Big Bird fact goes viral