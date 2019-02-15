Little heart trainers a big deal for students

BIG HEARTS: Lockyer Valley Council received donations of CPR trainers from its sister city Ageo in Japan to help teach school students the vital skill.

WHILE couples across the Lockyer Valley were trying to steal each others' hearts, school students were learning how to save them.

For Valentines Day, students learnt the vital skill of CPR thanks to a gift from the Lockyer Valley's sister city, Ageo in Japan.

Ageo city donated CPR training hearts to assist in teaching children the life saving technique.

The small heart shaped toys simulate the resistance of a human chest and squeak when the user applies the correct amount pressure needed to perform CPR.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan said the region was "blessed” to have the relationship it does with Ageo and the training kits would be an important tool for local schools.

"What a great way to teach young people about CPR in a fun way,” Cr Milligan said.

Gatton Family Health Clinic general practitioner Dr Mohammed Sultan attended the hand over of the kits to local schools. He said teaching children the basics of CPR was "absolutely critical”, and the kits were a fantastic piece of equipment.

"It's not part of the school curriculum and kids don't really know what to do, or how to do it,” Dr Sultan said.

"They seem very easy (to use), so for the kids it seems fun ... and it will be great to train and teach them how to use it.”