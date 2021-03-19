Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A community grant will support a “big infrastructure project” at the Upper Lockyer Little Athletics Club. DETAILS:
A community grant will support a “big infrastructure project” at the Upper Lockyer Little Athletics Club. DETAILS:
Community

Little athletics club scores big grant to improve facilities

Hugh Suffell
19th Mar 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Lockyer Valley little athletics club has scored a big community grant from council that will help fund a major infrastructure project to continue the clubs growth.

At the ordinary meeting of council on Wednesday, a community grant of $8700 was allocated to the Upper Lockyer Little Athletics Club to fund a new underground irrigation system at Springbrook Park, Withcott.

Angela Maizey, Centre Manager of the Upper Lockyer club, said she was “really excited and happy” to hear the news that council would support them.

“The irrigation is a big infrastructure project for our small club but will benefit us and all those that use Springbrook Park,” Ms Maizey said.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council identified there would be a “significant benefit” in designing and constructing the underground irrigation system to allow for its future extension to service the Little Athletics Club’s running track.

Councillors Janice Holstein and Brett Qualischefski endorsed the grant and said it was “money well spent”.

Ms Maizey said the club looked forward to “continuing this positive relationship” with the council.

lockyer valley regional council upper lockyer little athletics
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest business liquidations in Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Lockyer Valley

        Business Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.

        Police find stolen items, drugs at Lowood woman’s home

        Premium Content Police find stolen items, drugs at Lowood woman’s home

        Crime A Lowood woman has promptly denied having stolen items on her property when police...

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice

        REVEALED: Where thieves are breaking into cars, homes

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where thieves are breaking into cars, homes

        Crime Is your street on the list? Police data has revealed the Lockyer and Somerset...