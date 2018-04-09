Little A's state titles prove a family affair

FAMILY: Isaiah, Helena and Moses Armstrong-Ravula all competed at the Little Athletics state championships.

ATHLETICS: Isaiah, Moses and Helena Armstrong-Ravula are not unlike any other set of siblings, always looking to outdo each other no matter what sport they might be taking part in.

But the Fernvale youngsters did that on a higher stage than most, with all three competing against the best young athletes in the state at the Little Athletics Queensland State Championships at the end of March.

Isaiah, 14, finished eighth in the javelin, 10-year-old Helena finished in the top ten for shot put, discus and the 200m while 12-year-old Moses secured a gold medal for shot put alongside two other top ten finishes in his other events.

The trio all represented the Mt Tarampa Little Athletics club at the event in Brisbane and it was the first time the three had taken part in a state championship together.

"It was awesome seeing all three out representing their club and our family with the best in the state,” their mother Norma said.

"We are very proud of all three and their efforts.

"Isaiah, Moses and Helena enjoyed the experience and want to go better next year. They have all decided that next year they want to enter more competitions leading up to the states.

"Training is one thing but being in the competition environment is a whole different story.”

Athletics is far from the only sport the siblings are involved in, from netball to rugby league and plenty more in between, and Norma said the titles were a good boost for them as a unit going forward.

"All three will go through school sport for their athletics in term three so with all their sport training, we will add in their athletics training as well,” she said.

"They will need to qualify for their district and then onto regionals and then hopefully on to states.”

It has been a busy start to 2018 for the sporty clan with Norma busy leading the Fernvale Amazons Netball Club and her husband, Lowood Police Constable Steve, selected to the Asset Protection Team for the Queen's Baton Relay.

While the kids were focussed on track and field success, the trip was also a chance for a bit of a family getaway when all was said and done at the Queensland Sports and Athletics Centre.

"2018 has started off with a bang,” Norma said.

"We had a great time away as a family... it wasn't all about athletics.”