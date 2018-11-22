Litterbugs liable for environmental damage

ON DUTY: Eric Canning, John Bennett and Dave Quade patrol the Warrego Highway in Withcott once a week, picking up after others.

QUEENSLAND'S salad bowl could soon be known as the state's trash can, as the Lockyer's litter problem continues to grow out of control.

Since moving to the area from Brisbane two years ago, bus driver Adam Bocking has been astounded by the amount of litter alongside the roads in the farming district.

"I do the school run between Gatton and Laidley and as you drive out along Woodlands Road there's a lot of rubbish,” Mr Bocking said.

"Drink containers, fast food, soft drink containers, food wrappers, beer cans, you name it it's all along there.”

Mr Bocking called on his fellow community members to clean up their act.

"Visitors to the area would see this rubbish and possibly have a negative view of the whole area,” he said.

Last month the Lockyer Valley Regional Council called for the State Government to take responsibility of the state-controlled roads across the region as rubbish continued to be disposed out the car window.

Withcott Site Supervisor for Clean Up Australia Day Janice Holstein said it was time the State Government took control of the litter issue on their roads.

"As State controlled roads are the Department of Main Roads responsibility we believe they should attend to the litter on these roads,” Cr Holstein said.

Volunteers of the Withcott Litter Patrol spend two hours every week collecting rubbish thrown from car windows on the Warrego Highway but are being overrun by the amount of trash discarded.

Cr Holstein has urged everyone in the community to do their part in keeping the region litter-free.

"The issue is bigger than Council's and needs to be a whole of community responsibility,” she said.

"We all have a responsibility of doing the right thing, ensuring we look after our environment and our community.

"Littering just shows absolutely no respect for each other, our environment or our community.”

If caught Queensland litterbugs could find themselves with a $261 fine but Cr Holstein said penalties should be harsher.

"People need to keep their rubbish in their car until they get to a bin or their own home - don't litter someone else's backyard,” she said.