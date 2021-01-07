Menu
Rio the dog had been a stray for six months before being adopted. Photo: RSPCA Qld
Pets & Animals

LIST: Worst towns for animal cruelty in Lockyer, Somerset

Ali Kuchel
7th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
A shock number of animal cruelty complains have come from the Lockyer Valley and Somerset in the past 12 months, despite RSPCA investigators working a “full throttle” year.

Across the region, 533 complaints were made to the RSPCA about animal cruelty in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region, RSPCA data revealed.

The number of complaints marked a decline on 2019’s data, which revealed 672 reports of animal cruelty in the region.

👮‍♂️️ Behind the Badge with RSPCA QLD: Maze the kitten was severely injured by a car and had not received treatment for up to two weeks before the RSPCA received a complaint and attended the rescue.

Posted by RSPCA QLD on Thursday, October 22, 2020

In both years, Lowood has recorded the most complaints – 42 for 2020, and 53 for 2019.

For 2020, RSPCA inspectors investigated 17,146 complaints across the state about animal cruelty and neglect, while ambulance officers attended 29,072 rescues.

Michael Beatty at the RSPCA in Wacol with Zeus the Staffy. (AAP image, John Gass)
RSPCA Qld spokesman Michael Beatty said there was a “glimmer of hope” following the case numbers declining from 2019 to 2020.

“It’s still bee incredibly busy,” he said.

READ MORE: Animal cruelty law review ‘long overdue’, RSPCA

In the Lockyer Valley, Gatton man Jack Saunders was charged and fined $3000 for kicking a pigeon to death during a drunken night at the Royal Hotel in Gatton’s CBD.

Father-son dog breeders Harold and Keith Moorhead were sentenced to a two-year probation after they were found keeping 152 animals in poor living conditions at their Churchable property.

The Moorhead’s were originally busted in 2019, but the case was finalised in the Ipswich court last year.

Mr Beatty said the worst and most distressing case of 2020 involved a kitten that had firecrackers taped to it and set alight, along with a dog that was shot in the leg that later had to be amputated.

Ambulance rescues also included a wallaby down a mineshaft and ducklings that had hatched in a homeowners chimney.

Top 10 Lockyer and Somerset worst locations for animal cruelty complaints

  1. Lowood – 43
  2. Plainland – 34
  3. Gatton – 30
  4. Regency Downs – 26
  5. Rosewood – 36
  6. Laidley – 36
  7. Coominya – 20
  8. Lockrose – 18
  9. Lockyer Waters – 17
  10. Churchable – 15
