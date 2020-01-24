LIST: The worst roads undergoing upgrades this year

ROAD AHEAD: Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said Transport and Main Roads needed to do more for our region’s roads.

ASK anyone in the region if our roads need improving and the answer will be a resounding “yes”.

Nearly 90 Gatton Star readers weighed in on the question, suggesting stretches of roads and intersections across the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions that were overdue for an upgrade.

A combination of council and state roads were highlighted as problem areas, across both the Lockyer and Somerset regions.

Roads requiring the most work, according to motorists include:

Brisbane Valley Highway

Old College Road

Forest Hill-Fernvale Road

Gatton Esk Road

Business owner Russell Jaenke travels close to 1000 kilometres on the Brisbane Valley Highway each week.

“It’s a main road – it’s a tourist route, it’s a truckies route, grey nomads use it constantly,” Mr Jaenke said.

He said he often was caught in traffic, behind cars towing caravans and people travelling significantly below the speed limit.

He said between Toogoolawah and the other side of Fernvale, there was a lack of overtaking lanes.

“Any slow vehicles – and there are plenty of slow vehicles – you’re sitting behind them and you’ve got a big line of traffic … It’s very common,” he said.

“I’ve noticed this day after day after day.”

For Mr Jaenke, it was more than a matter of efficiency, but one of safety.

“There are so many accidents and I’ve seen a lot of near misses,” he said.

Based in Toogoolawah, Beryce Nelson said she and her friends called the Brisbane Valley Highway the “Jigsaw Puzzle Highway”.

She said the area between Wivenhoe Dam and Toogoolawah was “fairly narrow with a big drop on either side”.

“There are no safety barriers, none whatsoever and a lot of cars have gone over the side over the years,” Ms Nelson said.

“When trucks go past, they create a wind-draft so if you’re driving past them, they push you to the left and it’s very difficult to stay on the road.”

Earlier this week, Transport and Main Roads announced the state’s “biggest ever” road upgrade program would get under way this year.

The department announced upgrades set to begin this year on the highway including bitumen sealing works between Esk and Fernvale as well as safety upgrades from the Warrego Highway to Fernvale including improving intersections and providing dedicated turning lanes – with design expected to start in the 2020 and 2021 financial year.

State Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said the department’s plan was targeting the wrong areas and not enough was being done for the Brisbane Valley Highway.

“They have overlooked the area and put bandaids on things,” he said.

“If you drive down the Warrego Highway and the Brisbane Valley Highway, it’s bandaid after bandaid after bandaid.”

