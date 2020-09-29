LIST: Major Lockyer freight routes to be upgraded

Major freight routes in the Lockyer Valley will be upgraded. (File Image)

FIVE major freight routes in the Lockyer Valley will be upgraded, improving bridges, intersections and physical sizes to accommodate for heavy vehicles.

More than $1.31 million will be invested into the five intersections thanks to the Bridges Renewal Program.

It forms part seven of the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity program that will inject more than $290 million to fixing heavy vehicle routes.

Assistant Minister Road safety and freight transport Scott Buchholz made the announcement today, saying it would deliver safer bridges and freight roads in the Lockyer.

What will be upgraded:

Cran Bridge Upgrade, Stockyard Creek Road, Flagstone Creek – Cran Bridge upgrade – $118,000 funding (total cost $236,000)

Gatton Industrial Estate Intersection Upgrades – Upgrade the intersection to accommodate heavy vehicles movements in vicinity – $282,949 in funding (total cost $0565,898)

Intersection Upgrade, Flagstone Creek Road/Hartz Road/Carpendale Road, Carpendale – Upgrade the intersection to accommodate heavy vehicles movements in vicinity – $375,000 funding (total cost $750,000)

Intersection Upgrade, Grantham Scrub Road and Grantham Winwill Road – Increase the physical size of the intersection to accommodate swept paths – $167,220 in funding (total cost $334,440)

Intersection Upgrade, Flagstone Creek and Lockyer Creek Roads – Upgrade the intersection to accommodate heavy vehicles movements – $375,000 in funding (total cost $750,000)

Mr Buchholz said in the Lockyer, road transport was critical to move the food grown in town that feeds the nation.

“Upgrading freight routes means our hard working truckies, who form an essential part of the backbone of our national economy and have been working tirelessly during COVID-19 to keep shelves stocked, hospitals supplied and the economy moving – have a better workplace, our roads,” he said.

He said the funding would enable Lockyer Valley Regional Council to get projects across the region underway, and fast track priority projects to improve road safety.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald welcomed the Australian Governments investments in the Lockyer’s road network.

“I really welcome the funding which means jobs for our community.