LIST: Lockyer council closes doors, shuts down facilities

SHUT DOWN: Council is closing facilities in an effort to stop virus spreading. Picture: Craig Whitehead

NUMEROUS council-owned sites across the Lockyer have closed their doors as of this morning, with operations shut down until further notice.

The closure will include all Lockyer Valley Library facilities, all community halls and centres, the remainder of the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre – the Visitor Information Centre, Queensland Transport Museum and Staging Post Cafe – and all sporting sites and facilities – including the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre and the Dal Ryan Memorial Pool.

Lockyer Valley Mayor, Councillor Tanya Milligan said the decision was based on the most recent Federal Government directives.

“While Council apologises for the inconvenience this temporary closure will cause, we are adamant in the belief we need to do our bit in containing this virus,” she said.

“This is uncharted territory and it is vital we take on board the directives from the State and Federal Governments. We assure the community we are not removing the services; they are temporarily closed.”

Cr Milligan said attendance at the sites had been dwindling in recent weeks, already.

“We need to remember that we are in this for the long-term and by making these changes now, we will be able to continue our essential services to the community,” Cr Milligan said.

“Our number one priority during this difficult time is the health and wellbeing of our community and staff. Council will continue to update the community of any further changes to services.”

Waste services, including the collection and access to transfer stations, remains unchanged. The Gatton Childcare Centre will also continue to operate until council is directed otherwise.

“The situation is constantly evolving, and we appreciate the community’s understanding during this time.

“We have increased cleaning and hygiene services at all our public facilities and encourage residents to do the same,” Cr Milligan said.

It is a different story in the Somerset Region, where the Esk Office, Lowood and Kilcoy customer service centres, and all four libraries – Esk, Toogoolawah, Lowood, and Kilcoy – are currently remaining open.

All visitor information centres and art galleries are closed.

The Somerset Council is holding a special meeting on Wednesday 25 to decide on measures to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Further closures could follow, depending on the outcome of the meeting.

The full list of closures so far in the Lockyer Valley includes:

Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre and Dal Ryan Memorial Pool – closed.

Depot – Access limited to supplier deliveries. Loaning equipment will also cease.

Libraries/Library activities – Lockyer Valley Libraries (Gatton and Laidley) are now closed to the public – eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and movie streaming is still available through https://library.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au/

Remainder of the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre (including Visitor Information Centre, Queensland Transport Museum, Lockyer Valley Art Gallery and Staging Post Cafe) – closed as per the Australian Government directives. The Staging Post Cafe will not be conducting a takeaway service.

Sporting grounds – closed for all bookings.

Community halls/centres – closed for all bookings. The Murphys Creek Community Centre will remain a polling booth for the Local Government election on Saturday 28 March 2020.

Customer Contact Centres – Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s Customer Contact Centres are now closed to the public – online services are still available at www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au or phone 1300 005 872 for urgent issues.

Council events – Due to the Australian Government Patronage Guidelines, all Council-run events or Council-partnered events have been postponed or cancelled.

Confirmed closures in the Somerset as of March 24 include: