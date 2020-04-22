Menu
BUSINESS: Councillors will vote on a number of matters in their meeting today. Photo: Contributed
Council News

LIST: Four decisions Lockyer councillors will make today

Ebony Graveur
22nd Apr 2020 1:00 PM
THE Lockyer Valley Regional Council will meet for its first regular meeting this afternoon.

As in its post-election meeting and special coronavirus meeting on Friday afternoon, today’s meeting will be closed to the public, due to the coronavirus.

CONFIRMING PORTFOLIOS

Councillors will vote on whether to continue using official council portfolio arrangements for the 2020 to 2024 term.

The LVRC has used the model of each councillor adopting portfolios for the past three terms, since 2008 to allow individual councillors to specialise and focus on key strategic areas.

The proposed arrangement is for Mayor Tanya Milligan to handle Civic Leadership and Advocacy, for Deputy Mayor Jason Cook to manage Community Facilities and Waste, for Cr Michael Hagan to manage Community Services, Environment and Economic Development, for Cr Janice Holstein to manage Infrastructure, for Cr Brett Qualischefski to manage People and Business Performance, for Cr Rick Vela to manage Planning and Development and for Cr Chris Wilson to manage Finance.

ACTUAL SPENDING VS. BUDGET

Councillors will receive and note the Summary of Council Actual Financial Performance versus Budget to March 23, 2020.

The report, which will sum up the progress of the council’s financial performance against its budget, will be presented to councillors.

INVESTMENT PROPERTY

Councillors will vote on whether to adopt a new investment policy. The policy has been reviewed in response to economic conditions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

During today’s meeting, councillors will vote to adopt it, with a review date of January 2021.

SUPERANNUATION

Councillors will vote on whether council will participate in a superannuation scheme. If so, the proposed suggestion is a 12 per cent rate of a councillor’s usual earnings, which would be managed by a compliant scheme of the councillor’s choosing.

