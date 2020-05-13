LIST: Five delicious edibles to plant this winter

BEES: Pohlmans national sales manager Scott Franklin says winter is a good time to add flowers to a vegie patch to encourage pollination. Photo: Ebony Graveur

ALTHOUGH some plants wither at the first sign of chilly weather, there are plenty of others that thrive.

Don’t let the cold air and shorter days put you off – winter can be a fantastic time to dive into the vegie patch.

Sharing tips with us this season is Scott Franklin, the national sales manager of Pohlmans Nursery, in Adare, the Lockyer Valley.

1. Brassicas – cauliflower, broccoli etc

Mr Franklin said cruciferous vegetables were suited to the shorter days and cooler nights characteristic of winter.

“The main one people should look to plant are cabbages, cauliflowers, broccoli, the leafy ones – they’re the big one people tend to go for,” Mr Franklin said.

“The cool is what these plants are geared for. They don’t like the hot, sweaty long days of spring and summer.”

2. Leafy greens

“Leafy vegetables like the lettuces and spinaches are popular ones,” Mr Franklin said.

Spinach thrives in winter. PICTURE: ZOE PHILLIPS

3. Herbs

Most herbs grow at any time of year but coriander particularly thrives in the cold.

“Coriander prefers the cooler time of year versus the warmer months,” Mr Franklin said.

“Coriander, chives and other leafy herbs are great to throw in small spaces in your garden because they don’t take up a lot of space.”

“Give basil a miss, though. Basil doesn’t like the cold too much. But it doesn’t like when it’s really, really humid, either.”

4. Flowers

Mr Franklin said planting flowers – even the non-edibles – would help any vegie gardener in the winter months.

“You can intersperse your vegetable planting with some flowers,” he said.

“Flowers help with pollination so they can help attract pollinators like butterflies and bees to give you a better yield on your crop.”

He said for those who had already planted vegetable gardens in the past couple of months, it was a good time to introduce flowers to the mix.

“With coronavirus, people have really planted up their vegetable patch over the past few weeks and are now looking to plant flowers among the vegie patches,” he said.

“The popular flowers, which are edible too, are pansies and violas – they are really popular in the June, July and August period when it’s a bit cooler.”

Flowers like violas can help encourage pollinators to your garden. Photo: File

5. Beans

If you dream about climbing a beanstalk to visit a giant, it’s best to get planting now.

“All the different types of beans are good to plant now and it’s another popular one, as well,” Mr Franklin said.

“Broad beans are popular and the snake beans are, too.”