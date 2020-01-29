Menu
UPGRADES: They’re an essential part of life in the modern era, but getting stuck in roadworks can be frustrating. Here’s where works are being undertaken in the Lockyer Valley this week.
News

LIST: Every roadworks project taking place this week

Dominic Elsome
Dominic Elsome
29th Jan 2020 2:54 PM | Updated: 2:54 PM
THERE'S nothing worse than heading off to an appointment or work with plenty of time to spare and getting stuck in roadworks.

While they're a necessary part of life, and keep the roads safe, getting caught up in road maintenance is frustrating.

To help you make that meeting on time, here's a list of all the roadworks planned for this week in the Lockyer Valley.

 

Blenheim

Jims Rd - Light patching

Jims Rd West - Light patching

Moon Rd - Light patching

Mount Berryman Rd - Heavy patching

 

Brightview

Cypress Crt - Roadside spraying

Sandalwood Dr - Roadside spraying

Walnut Dr - Roadside spraying

 

Caffey

Back Mt Sylvia Rd - Light patching

Caffey Connection Rd - Heavy patching

 

Gatton

Crescent St - Line marking

McKay St - Kerb repairs

 

Glen Cairn

Woodlands Rd - Signs

Sandy Creek Rd - Roadside spraying

 

Helidon

Andersons Rd - Road grading

Back Flagstone - Road drains

Flagstone Creek - Road drains

Seventeen Mile Rd - Road grading

 

Kensington Grove

Australia II Dr - Roadside spraying

Bond Crt Roadside - Spraying

Challenge Ave - Roadside spraying

 

Lockrose

Lockrose Rd North - Roadside spraying

Niethe Rd - Roadside spraying

Zabel Rd - Roadside spraying

 

Mount Sylvia

Lefthand Branch Rd - Light patching

 

Mount Whitestone

East Egypt Rd - Road grading

 

Silver Ridge

Silver Pinch Rd - Drains

 

Withcott

Berghofer Drive - Line marking

 

Woodbine

West Haldon Rd - Road grading

