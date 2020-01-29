LIST: Every roadworks project taking place this week
THERE'S nothing worse than heading off to an appointment or work with plenty of time to spare and getting stuck in roadworks.
While they're a necessary part of life, and keep the roads safe, getting caught up in road maintenance is frustrating.
To help you make that meeting on time, here's a list of all the roadworks planned for this week in the Lockyer Valley.
Blenheim
Jims Rd - Light patching
Jims Rd West - Light patching
Moon Rd - Light patching
Mount Berryman Rd - Heavy patching
Brightview
Cypress Crt - Roadside spraying
Sandalwood Dr - Roadside spraying
Walnut Dr - Roadside spraying
Caffey
Back Mt Sylvia Rd - Light patching
Caffey Connection Rd - Heavy patching
Gatton
Crescent St - Line marking
McKay St - Kerb repairs
Glen Cairn
Woodlands Rd - Signs
Sandy Creek Rd - Roadside spraying
Helidon
Andersons Rd - Road grading
Back Flagstone - Road drains
Flagstone Creek - Road drains
Seventeen Mile Rd - Road grading
Kensington Grove
Australia II Dr - Roadside spraying
Bond Crt Roadside - Spraying
Challenge Ave - Roadside spraying
Lockrose
Lockrose Rd North - Roadside spraying
Niethe Rd - Roadside spraying
Zabel Rd - Roadside spraying
Mount Sylvia
Lefthand Branch Rd - Light patching
Mount Whitestone
East Egypt Rd - Road grading
Silver Ridge
Silver Pinch Rd - Drains
Withcott
Berghofer Drive - Line marking
Woodbine
West Haldon Rd - Road grading