LIST: Every roadworks project taking place this week

UPGRADES: They’re an essential part of life in the modern era, but getting stuck in roadworks can be frustrating. Here’s where works are being undertaken in the Lockyer Valley this week.

THERE'S nothing worse than heading off to an appointment or work with plenty of time to spare and getting stuck in roadworks.

While they're a necessary part of life, and keep the roads safe, getting caught up in road maintenance is frustrating.

To help you make that meeting on time, here's a list of all the roadworks planned for this week in the Lockyer Valley.

Blenheim

Jims Rd - Light patching

Jims Rd West - Light patching

Moon Rd - Light patching

Mount Berryman Rd - Heavy patching

Brightview

Cypress Crt - Roadside spraying

Sandalwood Dr - Roadside spraying

Walnut Dr - Roadside spraying

Caffey

Back Mt Sylvia Rd - Light patching

Caffey Connection Rd - Heavy patching

Gatton

Crescent St - Line marking

McKay St - Kerb repairs

Glen Cairn

Woodlands Rd - Signs

Sandy Creek Rd - Roadside spraying

Helidon

Andersons Rd - Road grading

Back Flagstone - Road drains

Flagstone Creek - Road drains

Seventeen Mile Rd - Road grading

Kensington Grove

Australia II Dr - Roadside spraying

Bond Crt Roadside - Spraying

Challenge Ave - Roadside spraying

Lockrose

Lockrose Rd North - Roadside spraying

Niethe Rd - Roadside spraying

Zabel Rd - Roadside spraying

Mount Sylvia

Lefthand Branch Rd - Light patching

Mount Whitestone

East Egypt Rd - Road grading

Silver Ridge

Silver Pinch Rd - Drains

Withcott

Berghofer Drive - Line marking

Woodbine

West Haldon Rd - Road grading