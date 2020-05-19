Lisa Wilkinson’s surprising family secret
Lisa Wilkinson admits her upcoming appearance on the SBS genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are? will feature "a lot of ugly cries" as the television star delves deep into her family's past.
But while some discoveries were deeply heartbreaking, she said she formed a connection to the strong women at her roots that she'll carry through her own life for years to come.
Having learnt more about her mother Beryl, who she sadly lost in 2018, it was a journey twinged with fresh pain for Lisa.
The journey - much to her astonishment - took her all the way to India.
"It was an incredibly emotional journey for me, I learnt a lot about the women in my family trees on both sides. And in ways that I wasn't expecting," she told news.com.au.
"I also learnt a lot about where the beautiful soul of my father came from," she said, later adding: "There's a lot of ugly cries that Australia is going to have to deal with."
View this post on Instagram
The last place I imagined my Who Do You Think You Are journey would take me was to the hazy heat and dust of Chennai on the south east coast of India. From the kaleidoscope of candy colours in the street markets, to the faded facades of the magnificent old colonial buildings, here’s just a little of what I experienced... For more on how this city wove it’s way into the fabric of my family’s story, tune in to @sbs_australia Tuesday at 7.30pm. #whodoyouthinkyouare #chennai #india #wdytya @canonaustralia
Speaking ahead of the episode airing Tuesday night, Lisa said it was Beryl's 2018 passing that inspired her to learn more about her mother's roots, and in the process, uncover the secrets Beryl wasn't able to.
Having grown up shifting between orphanages, not knowing who her father was, with a mother whose substance abuse rendered her unable to care for her daughter, Beryl's childhood was filled with pain.
But a chance encounter at a family wedding late in life at last handed her a puzzle piece of her past that Lisa was able to explore: the identity of her father.
"My mother only found out very late in life who her real father was," Lisa explained.
"It had been kept from her, her mother never told her and she found out by complete chance at a family wedding."
View this post on Instagram
Sending much love to everyone, like me, who for whatever reason is missing their mum today. I chose this pic because I think being a grandma was probably her greatest joy in life. And I know I never could have made it through those tough early years as a mum myself with three kids under five, without her limitless love and patience, particularly at times when I found myself struggling with it all. We took this pic when we were invited to visit the house I grew up in, in Sturt St, Campbelltown, a house my beautiful dad built himself, and in a kitchen where on many afternoons after school we would arrive home to warm jam drop biscuits mum had made, fresh out of the oven. Still my absolute favourite. The love, it never leaves you... Here’s to Mums. 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 #happymothersday #mothersday #campbelltown
As Lisa dug further into the identity of her mother's real father, she uncovered a surprising truth.
"Mum always presumed that she must have come from poverty," Lisa said.
"There was a huge surprise for her and me that her story was very different.
"It was only through the early death of her father when she was still a baby that her mother was flung into poverty," she said, explaining that her grandfather's backstory - a newspaper journalist and son of a politician - painted a very different picture from the one they'd both imagined.
As she plunged deeper into the lives dotting her family trees, heartbreaking stories of hardship unfolded of women on both her mother's and father's sides.
"Every single one of them has done their very best to try and make the most of the very difficult circumstances that they'd been flung into," she said.
"That was probably what moved me more than anything, I look at the lives that they led and wonder if I could have possibly been as resilient as those women," she said.
View this post on Instagram
Last year I was fortunate enough to spend two weeks on the journey of my lifetime with the brilliant team from the ancestry investigation series Who Do You Think You Are. I simply never could have predicted how deep they would go, or what they would find...and on Tuesday night at 7.30pm on @sbs_australia this whole incredibly raw experience goes to air. What I discovered explained so much for me and took me to places that broke my heart. To be honest I’m feeling very nervous about it all because TV doesn’t get more raw or real than this...but it’s my story with all its missteps and flaws, but one that’s also full of acts of bravery and the unending resilience of my ancestors. And for all the tears I’m so glad I did it....and forever grateful to @channel10au for encouraging me to do it. 7.30pm Tues 19th on @sbs_australia #whodoyouthinkyouare #wdytya #sbs
Revealing that she had "no idea" India was even part of her story, Lisa said the entire process, which lasted two weeks, was a surreal experience.
"The way they delve into your history is so full of detail and they keep so much from you.
"Every day you have no idea where you're going. They said we're going to Sydney airport and pack for a warm climate. They took my passport and dealt with the visa, I was only allowed to be handed my passport until I got to border control and discovered I was going on a flight to Chennai," she said.
Lisa spoke more about her appearance on the show on Instagram over the weekend.
"What I discovered explained so much for me and took me to places that broke my heart," she wrote on Sunday.
"To be honest I'm feeling very nervous about it all because TV doesn't get more raw or real than this … but it's my story with all its missteps and flaws, but one that's also full of acts of bravery and the unending resilience of my ancestors."
Who Do You Think You Are? airs Tuesday, May 19 at 7.30pm on SBS
Originally published as Lisa Wilkinson's surprising family secret