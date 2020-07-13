Menu
Lisa Marie Presley’s son dead at 27

by Nick Bond
13th Jul 2020 9:26 AM

 

Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough has died aged 27 of an apparent suicide.

TMZ reports that the son of Lisa and musician Danny Keough died on Sunday in Calabasas, Los Angeles.

Benjamin was a relatively little-known member of a very famous family, with musician mother Lisa Marie, musician father Danny, and his actress sister Riley Keough.

 

Benjamin Keough in 2011.
With mum Lisa Marie in 2015.
He was also the grandson of Elvis Presley - and shared a strong family likeness to his late grandfather, something his mother herself once acknowledged in an interview: "Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage. Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny," she said.

 

Lisa Marie Presley and son Benjamin Keough in 2012. Picture: lisamariepresley/Instagram
TMZ reports that Benjamin had wanted to follow in his grandfather's footsteps, signing a record deal worth $US5 million back in 2009.

Benjamim's death is a tragic blow for the Presley family, who have endured very public struggles in recent years. In 2018 Lisa Marie claimed her former business manager squandered her entire share of late father Elvis' $US100 million ($135 million) fortune, whittling it down to just $US14,000 ($19,000).

Last year Benjamin's grandmother Priscilla Presley was forced to sell her Los Angeles mansion to help out her daughter with her mounting debts.

 

 

More to come …

Originally published as Lisa Marie Presley's son dead at 27

