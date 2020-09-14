Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Lisa Curry, Grant Kenny’s daughter loses battle with illness

14th Sep 2020 6:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The daughter of former swimming champ Lisa Curry and her ex Grant Kenny, Jaimi, has sadly lost her battle with a long-term illness.

A statement on behalf of Grant Kenny, issued Monday evening, said: "It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family.

Jaimi pictured with parents Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny in 2008.
Jaimi pictured with parents Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny in 2008.


"Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

"Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

"We thank the incredible team at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their tireless commitment to making her better and giving us as the extra time we were able to spend with her.

"It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy."

Lisa Curry and a young Jaimi Kenny in 1990.
Lisa Curry and a young Jaimi Kenny in 1990.

 

Jaimi Kenny pushing her half-sister Trixie, back in 2014. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM
Jaimi Kenny pushing her half-sister Trixie, back in 2014. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Lisa Curry, Grant Kenny's daughter loses battle with illness

More Stories

editors picks grant kenny illness jaimi kenny lisa curry parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health chief under police protection after death threats

        Premium Content Health chief under police protection after death threats

        News Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has police who “follow her everywhere” after death threats, as Deputy Premier Steven Miles provides a COVID update.

        Qld’s notorious hustlers and their white-collared crimes

        Premium Content Qld’s notorious hustlers and their white-collared crimes

        Crime Qld’s fraudsters and their elaborate schemes revealed

        IN COURT: The 85 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: The 85 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Crime Each week, the Gatton Star publishes a list of those due to appear in court.

        Trailer for Netflix show highlights regional emu farm

        Premium Content Trailer for Netflix show highlights regional emu farm

        TV A TRAILER for the new season of the Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels With...